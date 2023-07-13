Maryland hunters eager to secure a waterfowl blind site license for the upcoming hunting season can now apply through the Maryland Department of Natural Resources online process. The department offers hunters the opportunity to reserve a location for their hunting blinds for the 2023-2024 season.

Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources

From July 12 to July 25 at 11:59 p.m., hunters can enter the annual lottery for the opening days of blind site licensing. The application process is conveniently available through the department’s Compass licensing portal. This online lottery allows hunters to select their preferred county for the blind site license. Furthermore, landowners who wish to license their properties can also participate in the same lottery.

Applicants must provide a current email address and phone number to enter the lottery. These contact details will serve as a means of communication in case of any technical issues during the application process. It is important to note that there is no lottery fee.

Eligibility requirements dictate that applicants must be Maryland residents and hold a valid Maryland hunting license before applying for a waterfowl blind site license. Hunters are advised to review the additional information and instructions on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

Once the lottery concludes, the department will post the list of winners on its website. Additionally, the selected applicants will receive email notifications containing the relevant information regarding the virtual meetings. These meetings will begin on August 1 and continue during normal business hours. In some counties, the appointments will be scheduled across multiple business days.

After the initial opening days, blind site licensing for all counties will be done exclusively by appointment. Starting August 10, customers can schedule appointments through the department’s website. The virtual meetings for these appointments will commence on August 16. Once customers schedule their appointments, they will receive an email confirmation with a virtual meeting link. This link will allow them to communicate with the Department of Natural Resources staff at the designated date and time.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources aims to provide hunters a fair and efficient process for acquiring waterfowl blind site licenses. By implementing the online lottery and appointment system, the department ensures that interested individuals have an equal chance to secure their preferred hunting locations.

Hunters across Maryland are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their applications during the designated time frame. As the application period for the waterfowl blind site license lottery is limited, hunters must act promptly to maximize their chances of obtaining their desired licenses.

For more information and to access the online lottery, interested parties can visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website. By adhering to the guidelines and following the instructions, hunters can smoothly navigate the application process and prepare for a successful waterfowl hunting season.

