Charles County, MD – The Board of County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, July 11, to receive a briefing on financing options for future park planning and development in Charles County. The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism and national expert Dr. John Crompton from Texas A&M University shared information on park master plans, benefits, and financing possibilities. The focus was on three parks in Charles County: Popes Creek Waterfront Park, La Plata Farm Park, and Waldorf Park. The officials explored two funding opportunities: a short-term rental tax dedicated to tourism and a user fee for new development.

Continuing their discussions, the Board of County Commissioners hosted a session on Wednesday, July 12, to address the recent legalization of cannabis in Maryland. Delegate C.T. Wilson provided an overview of the legislative process that led to the approval of legalization through a public referendum. Representatives from the Maryland Cannabis Administration, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and Department of Planning and Growth Management shed light on key facts regarding licensed sales and distribution and regulations pertaining to quantity and use.

The Board of County Commissioners received updates on various important matters during the briefing sessions. The Department of Planning and Growth Management staff presented the progress made by the Affordable Housing Workgroup, which aims to devise a comprehensive, affordable housing strategy for Charles County. The staff recommended incorporating mandatory measures and incentives, establishing a flexible approach with realistic goals, and engaging the community in planning. The Affordable Housing Work Group is currently in its first phase of work, and a Comprehensive Affordable Housing Strategy is expected to be completed by May 2024.

Another update was provided by Media Services staff, who discussed communication and public outreach efforts for the new Charter Board. The focus is on informing the public and providing education on developing a proposed charter. The Charter Board actively seeks public comments and engages residents to participate by offering recommendations and feedback. The Commissioners expressed interest in exploring the cost of hiring a public relations agency to assist with education and outreach for the Charter Board.

In addition, representatives from the Center for Science in the Public Interest presented a legislative proposal to require healthy meal options for children at all restaurants in Charles County. The proposal outlined the specific requirements for a healthy meal, enforcement mechanisms, and a suggested timeline for implementation. The Charles County Department of Health, Charles County Public Schools, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the American Heart Association supported the proposal.

During the meeting, Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell briefed the Commissioners on the property tax credit for volunteer emergency responders. She provided information on the background, eligibility guidelines, and fiscal impacts of the credit. The Commissioners requested that the County Attorney’s office draft legislation incorporating the property tax credit into the Charles County code for further review and public feedback.

Public Works staff also provided an update on Western Parkway’s Phase 3 design efforts. They shared details and next steps in the permitting processes involving County, State, and Federal jurisdictional permits.

Moving on to approval items, the Board of County Commissioners made several decisions. They approved a budget amendment increase of $26,100 to reimburse the Sheriff’s Office for overtime costs related to enhanced security at Charles County Public Schools. Additionally, a budget transfer request of $276,200 was approved for equipment purchase, facility improvements at Elite Gymnastics Center, White Plains Golf Course, and park paving accessibility projects.

Furthermore, the Commissioners approved a budget amendment increase of $114,200 to provide retention and signing bonuses for recruiting hard-to-fill positions at the Health Department. They also approved a budget amendment increase of $100,000 to enhance consulting services for technical support and planning software.

In terms of support, the Board approved a letter of support for Friends of Chapman State Park, endorsing a proposed grant to promote and market Mount Aventine as a visitor destination through the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium.

However, the Commissioners deferred decisions on certain items. They postponed a decision on the Interfaith Commission’s request for $500 to develop a logo instead of updating the community support policy to include funding for this purpose. The Commissioners also requested an updated social media policy to ensure consistent communication of boards, commissions, and county departments’ affiliation with Charles County Government.

Commissioner Patterson’s request for interfaith prayer before each Board of Commissioners meeting was also deferred. The County Attorney was directed to prepare a standard operating procedure ensuring constitutional law compliance.

Additionally, the Commissioners declined to move forward with a letter of support and funding match requested by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission. The request aimed to secure planning and design funding for an artisanal flour mill in Lothian, MD, which would process locally grown wheat into all-purpose and specialty flours for local sale.

During the session, the Board of County Commissioners made appointments and reappointments to various boards, committees, and commissions. Noteworthy appointments included Christine Gonzales to the Animal Matters Hearing Board, Granville Johnson to the Charles County Police Accountability Board, James Akwarandu and Taquanda Dixon to the Commission on Individuals with Disabilities, and Francis Gray, Maria Kane, Ruby Thomas, and Travis Wright to the Historic Preservation Commission. The Interfaith Commission also saw reappointments of Kate Heichler, Rebecca Michela, Mohammed Mugal, and Donald Zimmer, along with the appointment of Sherry Burks.

Finally, the Board of County Commissioners issued proclamations recognizing July 2023 as National Parks and Recreation Month and celebrating National Ice Cream Day. In addition, they presented Bronze Telly Awards from the 44th Telly Awards to Alexandria Harris and Lee Ann Stone for their respective video productions.

