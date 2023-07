Southern Maryland is home to a vibrant local music scene encompassing diverse genres, from country and bluegrass to rock and hip hop. The region’s unique mix of rural and suburban landscapes and its proximity to major metropolitan areas has given rise to a dynamic community of musicians, venues, and fans.

Whether you’re looking for a rowdy barroom show or an intimate acoustic performance, Southern Maryland has something to offer music lovers of all tastes and ages. The Local music schedule is compiled weekly by Lynn Erion.

Friday – July 14th

2:00pm – Wes Ryce – The Salty Goat – Panama CIty Beach FL

4:30pm – Topside – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

5:00pm – ReStart – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:00pm – WIP Acoustic – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD

6:00pm – Jason Bishop – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Parrot Bay Trio – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

6:00pm – Midnight Sunsets – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:30pm – Sugar Jack – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – The Dynamos Acoustic – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Ben Connelly – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Taboo Acoustic Duo – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

7:00pm – Pork Donut – Summer Concert Series @ Town Hall – La Plata MD

7:30pm – Franklin Squared – Swan Point Country Club – Swan Point MD

8:00pm – Unfinished Business – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

8:00pm – Twist of Fate – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Mike Damron – Anglers Seafood Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

9:00pm – The Chucks – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Saturday – July 15th

12:00pm – RoachFest 2023 – American Legion Post #2632 – California MD w/ Alukah, Resistor, For Fear Itself, ScissorFist, Crow Hunter,RoachZilla, Infinite Pizza, Space Lumberjacks, Amongst The Triffids,shallowDeep, Soul Meets Body, Stone Brew, Bedroom Floor,Hellpie, Bound By The Grave, Path to Exile, The Plan,Malice Vitality, Last Known Yeti, Releasing My Demons

12:00pm – Summer Breeze – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

12:00pm – Doc Lohn – Two Lions Vineyards – Upper Marlboro MD

1:00pm – Kilmaine Saints – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

1:00pm – Nightcap – Xella Winery & Vineyard – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – California Bob – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Matt G. – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – Folk Salad – Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery – Saint Leonard MD

2:00pm – WIP Acoustic – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

2:00pm – GrooveSpan Trio – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

3:00pm – Morgan & Tripp Duo – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – Beer Money Band – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

4:00pm – Joe Parsons – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

4:00pm – John Luskey – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

5:30pm – Bradley Turner – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Wes Ryce – Neons Beach Shack – Panama CIty Beach FL

6:00pm – Funkzilla – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

6:00pm – Shawn Owen Band – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Amongst Friends – Spring Cove Marina – Solomons MD

6:00pm – Girl Crush – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

6:30pm – Loose Change – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

6:30pm – Hit or Miss – The TIKI Bar – Solomons MD

7:00pm – John Manion – Gridiron Grill – Callaway MD

7:00pm – Squid Inc – Social Coffeehouse & Bar – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Doc Marten & the Flannels – Town Square – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Twist of Fate – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

8:00pm – Taboo – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Topside – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – Jason Mitchell – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Prince Frederick MD

8:00pm – The Neverland Band – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – The Revival Band – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Copper Pennies – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:30pm – HydraFX – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Tunnels End – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

9:00pm – The Dynamos – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Sunday – July 16th

1:00pm – Doc Lohn – Robin Hill Farm & Vineyards – Brandywine MD

1:00pm – Greg Floberg – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

1:00pm – Justin Berdeguez – Running Hare Winery – Prince Frederick MD

2:00pm – Loose Change Duo – Skippers Pier – Deale MD

2:00pm – Alex Barnett – JaneMark WInery & Vineyard – Brandywine MD

2:00pm – Bad With Names – The TIKI Bar – Solomons Md

2:00pm – Amongst Friends – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

2:00pm – Swingaway Jazz – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – The Dynamos Trio – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Jason Bishop – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

3:00pm – Chris Button – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

3:00pm – The Hyland Brothers – Happy Harbor Restaurant – Deale MD

3:00pm – Funkzilla Unplugged – The Pier – Solomons MD

3:00pm – Nightcap – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

3:00pm – Stars in Bars – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

3:00pm – Greg Barrick – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

4:00pm – The 101’s Acoustic – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

5:00pm – McKenna Randall – Bugeye Grill Back Bar – Solomons MD

Monday – July 17th

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – July 18th

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – The Last Drop – Hollwood MD

Wednesday – July 19th

4:00pm – Josh Sowder – The Boathouse @ Anchored Inn – Deale MD

5:00pm – The Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Bradley Turner – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Kayla Chaffee & Johnny Brown – The Pier – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Tell Ya Monday – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood w/Greg Barrick & Doc Lohn

