Tempe, Ariz. – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) proudly revealed its prestigious 2023 Division III Men’s ITA Scholar-Athletes on Wednesday, July 12. Among the accomplished group of student-athletes, sophomore Devon Gorel from St. Mary’s College of Maryland it was stood out as the lone representative for the institution.

The ITA Scholar-Athlete title is awarded to students who maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) during the current academic year and are listed on the institutional eligibility form. This recognition emphasizes the significance of academia in the college tennis experience and highlights the exceptional dedication and achievements of student-athletes on campuses nationwide.

In the realm of tennis, student-athletes consistently surpass expectations both on the court and in the classroom. This year, 1,012 Division III men’s student-athletes were acknowledged as ITA Scholar-Athletes for their outstanding academic performances.

Gorel, who is repeating as an ITA Scholar-Athlete, was part of the 14-man contingent representing the United East Conference. Penn State Abington led the way with seven players on the list, closely followed by Penn State Harrisburg with six.

As a computer science and mathematics double major, Gorel demonstrated his academic prowess by maintaining a 4.0 GPA for the second consecutive year. His exceptional achievements extend beyond the classroom, as he has also been recognized as a two-time United East Scholar-Athlete. Additionally, Gorel was bestowed with the inaugural United East Elite 14 Award for men’s tennis this season.

Gorel’s remarkable dedication to academics and athletics was evident in his outstanding performance on the tennis court. In his sole season match, he secured a dominant 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jack Filip of Penn State Berks at No. 6 singles, contributing to the Seahawks’ resounding 9-0 win on April 8.

Off the court, Gorel’s involvement extends to extracurricular activities, as he is an active member of both the Ping Pong and Climbing Clubs. His commitment to a well-rounded student experience serves as an inspiration to his peers.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland has reason to celebrate, as they achieved back-to-back titles as the United East regular-season and tournament champions with a commendable overall record of 11-4 (6-0 UEC) during the 2022-23 season. Furthermore, the Seahawks secured their second-ever berth in the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament, further solidifying their reputation as a competitive force in collegiate tennis.

Devon Gorel’s remarkable achievements as an ITA Scholar-Athlete, coupled with his impressive performance on and off the court, reflect the dedication and excellence that defines the student-athlete experience. As the lone representative from St. Mary’s College of Maryland on the ITA Scholar-Athlete list, Gorel continues to shine as a testament to the institution’s commitment to academic and athletic success.

