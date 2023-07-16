Laray Anthony Maddox Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

California, Maryland – In a major drug bust, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division members, along with the Vice Narcotics and Criminal Intelligence Units, operated on July 13th, 2023. With the assistance of the Emergency Services Team, Patrol, and Special Operations Divisions, they investigated the alleged illegal possession and distribution of controlled dangerous substances by Laray Anthony Maddox, a 41-year-old resident of California, Maryland.

During their investigation, law enforcement officers gathered sufficient evidence to establish probable cause that Maddox was involved in possessing and concealing controlled, dangerous substances. Their efforts led them to a secluded wooded area along a public roadway, where they made a significant discovery. Approximately two kilograms, equivalent to 4.4 pounds, of suspected cocaine were found in this hidden location, which Maddox had been observed leaving before returning to his residence.

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Subsequently, investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at Maddox’s residence, which they obtained in connection with the incident. The search yielded even more incriminating evidence against Maddox. Among the discoveries were multiple items commonly associated with the illegal manufacturing, possession, packaging, and distribution of controlled dangerous substances. In addition, law enforcement officers found approximately $17,000 in suspected drug proceeds, further strengthening the case against Maddox.

As a result of the evidence collected, Laray Anthony Maddox was taken into custody and later transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. He now faces several criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in possessing and distributing controlled dangerous substances. The specific charges filed against Maddox include possession of a large amount of controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of controlled dangerous substances (excluding cannabis), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to combating the illicit drug trade and protecting the community from the harmful effects of substance abuse. This successful operation highlights the collaborative efforts of various divisions within the Sheriff’s Office and their dedication to ensuring public safety.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information related to this case or other illegal drug activities to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations. Providing information to law enforcement is crucial in their ongoing efforts to keep the community safe and maintain the rule of law.

