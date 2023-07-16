The Powerball® jackpot is reaching incredible heights as it climbs to an estimated $900 million for the upcoming drawing on Monday, July 17. With a cash value of approximately $465.1 million, this jackpot ranks third in Powerball history and seventh in the United States lottery history.

The previous Powerball drawing on Saturday, July 15, failed to produce a jackpot winner as no ticket matched all six numbers. The winning numbers were 2, 9, 43, 55, and 57, and the red Powerball was 18. The Power Play® multiplier for that drawing was 2X.

Despite the absence of a jackpot winner, lottery officials are reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as there are still nine possible ways to win. Nationally, the Powerball drawing awarded over 3 million winning tickets, with players collectively earning lower-tier cash prizes worth $24.5 million.

Three lucky tickets were sold in Colorado and Texas (2), matching all five white balls to secure $1 million prizes. Additionally, 89 tickets successfully matched four white balls and the red Powerball. Among them, 75 tickets won $50,000 prizes, while the remaining fourteen had opted for the Power Play option, doubling their prize to $100,000.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won occurred on April 19, 2023, when a ticket sold in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, earning the fortunate player a grand prize of $252.6 million. Since then, there have been 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, fueling anticipation and increasing the current jackpot to unprecedented levels.

Should a player match all the winning numbers in the upcoming Monday night drawing, they will face a monumental decision. They can choose between receiving the estimated annuitized prize of $900 million, paid out in 29 annual installments that increase by 5% each year, or they can opt for a lump sum payment of approximately $465.1 million before taxes.

Players can purchase tickets for $2 each to participate in the Powerball drawing. The game is available in 45 states nationwide, as well as in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is worth noting that more than half of the proceeds from selling a Powerball ticket remain within the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, benefiting local communities.

The Powerball drawings occur thrice a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST. These exciting events are broadcast live from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and can be watched via live stream on Powerball.com.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize stand at 1 in 24.9, while the odds of hitting the jackpot are a staggering 1 in 292.2 million. As the anticipation builds and the jackpot continues to soar, countless hopeful players across the country eagerly await the next Powerball drawing, dreaming of being the lucky winner claiming the enormous $900 million prize.

Like this: Like Loading...