PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Naval Air Station Patuxent River has announced that noise-generating testing events will occur on July 17–18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The communities surrounding the base are advised to expect increased noise levels during this time.

An F/A-18E Super Hornet assigned to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron 27 touches down on the runway of Iwo To, formerly known as Iwo Jima, during field carrier landing practice. FCLP drills are used to simulate landing jets on aircraft carriers at sea. VFA-27 is forward deployed to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, as part of Carrier Air Wing 5.

The testing events, known as Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs), are integral to pilot training at NAS Pax River. FCLPs involve simulated carrier landings, which are crucial for preparing pilots to land on an aircraft carrier safely. These practices consist of a series of touch-and-go maneuvers, also known as “bounces,” where pilots practice approaching the ship within a specific window to land on the deck safely. Achieving a successful landing on an aircraft carrier is widely recognized as one of the most challenging tasks in military aviation. It requires high precision and skill, which can only be attained through intensive training.

The primary objective of FCLP training is to ensure the safety and efficiency of military personnel and the success of their missions. However, due to the nature of these exercises, residents near NAS Pax River may experience higher noise levels than usual. The choreographed maneuvers during the training exercises necessitate specific airspeed, altitude, and power settings, increasing noise generation.

In line with their commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with the community, NAS Patuxent River has implemented measures to minimize the impact of the testing activities. They are constantly working to mitigate noise disturbances caused by training exercises. Individuals seeking additional information or assistance can contact NAS Patuxent River at 1-866-819-9028.

To stay updated on noise advisories and view all current announcements related to NAS Pax River, residents can visit the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise. This resource provides a comprehensive overview of ongoing activities and allows residents to access the latest information regarding noise-generating events.

Naval Air Station Patuxent River supports military operations and national security. The base is renowned for its aviation research, development, testing, and evaluation expertise. Through the rigorous training exercises conducted at NAS Pax River, pilots are equipped with the necessary skills to execute their duties precisely and ensure their and their comrades’ safety.

As the noise-generating testing events occur on July 17–18, residents are encouraged to be aware of the scheduled activities and the potential impact on noise levels in the surrounding areas. By understanding the importance of these exercises, the community can contribute to the overall success of the military’s training operations at NAS Patuxent River.

