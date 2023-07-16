Bel Alton, MD- Sheriff Berry of Charles County had the honor of meeting with the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association this afternoon to present a generous donation towards their Scholarship program. The donation aims to support deserving students in their pursuit of higher education. Additionally, the Association announced the recipients of this year’s scholarships, recognizing the hard work and dedication of Jamauri Blueford, Brionna Murray, Kamari Copeland, Myles Dorroh, Nicholas Ford, and Randolph Hart IV.

Sheriff Berry, known for his commitment to the community, joined the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association members during a special gathering held at the association’s headquarters. The meeting served as an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between law enforcement and education, demonstrating the Sheriff’s dedication to supporting the youth in their educational endeavors.

Sheriff Berry presented a substantial donation to the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association’s Scholarship program during the event. The contribution aims to provide financial assistance to outstanding students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievements and a commitment to community service. The scholarship program empowers students to pursue their dreams of higher education, fostering a brighter future for the entire community.

Following the donation presentation, the Association took the opportunity to announce the recipients of this year’s scholarships. Jamauri Blueford, Brionna Murray, Kamari Copeland, Myles Dorroh, Nicholas Ford, and Randolph Hart IV were selected based on their exemplary academic records, community involvement, and future aspirations. Each scholarship winner demonstrated a strong work ethic and dedication to their studies, making them deserving candidates for this prestigious honor.

The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association congratulated the scholarship recipients, emphasizing their hopes for a prosperous future. The Association recognizes the immense potential of these students and aims to support them as they embark on their educational journeys.

The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association Scholarship program is crucial in promoting educational advancement within the community. The program has a longstanding tradition of supporting students’ academic pursuits and providing them with the resources necessary to succeed in their chosen fields. By investing in the next generation, the Association contributes to the overall growth and development of the community.

Sheriff Berry’s donation to the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association Scholarship program exemplifies his commitment to fostering educational opportunities for local students. The partnership between law enforcement and education demonstrates the power of collaboration in empowering future generations. By investing in students’ educational success, Sheriff Berry and the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association pave the way for a brighter future for all.

As the scholarship recipients Jamauri Blueford, Brionna Murray, Kamari Copeland, Myles Dorroh, Nicholas Ford, and Randolph Hart IV embark on their academic journeys, the community wishes them the best of luck. Their hard work, dedication, and the support of the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association will undoubtedly propel them toward successful futures.

