Chopticon High School graduates Skye Blado of Mechanicsville, David Reynolds of Clements, and McDonough High School graduate Steven McPhee of La Plata have been selected as recipients of The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) Pathways Scholarship. This prestigious scholarship will fund their education at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) for up to two years as they pursue engineering degrees.

Established in 2018, The Patuxent Partnership Pathways Scholarship aims to support students enrolled in CSM’s Mechanical or Electrical engineering programs. After completing their associate degrees, these students can transfer with junior status to the University of Maryland (UMD) to earn their bachelor’s degrees in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering. The program allows students to take all their classes in Southern Maryland, starting at CSM and continuing at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM), where they will complete their junior and senior classes with UMD’s A. James Clark School of Engineering. Additionally, scholarship recipients may apply for an internship at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, with the possibility of future employment upon graduation.

Tom Phelan, a TPP Board of Directors member, congratulated the scholarship recipients, emphasizing the importance of engineering skills for the Navy and Department of Defense. Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President of CSM, commended the partnership between CSM and TPP, highlighting the opportunities it provides for students and its contribution to the workforce pipeline for the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Naval Air Systems Command.

Skye Blado, one of the scholarship recipients, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, stating, “I saw everything that [The Patuxent Partnership Pathway Scholarship] offered that could help me get into college for an engineering degree, and even possibly opportunities to get an internship or job in the field, and have attempted to pursue it since, taking as many classes to prepare myself as possible.” Another recipient, Steven McPhee, shared his career aspirations, saying, “I plan on getting a career in engineering and hopefully working at the Patuxent base in my future, so this scholarship lines up perfectly in getting me the experience and education I need to pursue my goals.”

The Patuxent Partnership is a non-profit member organization dedicated to advancing education, technology, and workforce development in Southern Maryland. Through STEM-based initiatives, speaker programs, networking, and collaboration among academia, industry, and government, TPP strives to drive economic growth and development in the region.

For more information about The Patuxent Partnership, please visit their website at www.paxpartnership.org. Students interested in scholarships at CSM can find more information at https://www.csmd.edu/costs-aid/credit-costs-aid/scholarships-financial-aid/scholarships/. Details about the CSM and UMD Southern Maryland Electrical and Mechanical Engineering partnership can be found at https://www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/school-of-professional-technical-studies/engineering-partnership.html.

