In collaboration with planning consultants, Lexington Park, MD – The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is inviting community members to contribute to developing a vision for public art at Lexington Manor Passive Park. This initiative aims to build upon the ideas shared in the park’s Master Plan and create a vibrant artistic environment that reflects the community’s values and aspirations.

Residents are encouraged to attend the informational session at the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Interpretive Center on Wednesday, July 19th, 2023, from 6 to 7:30 PM. The event will provide updates on the Master Plan and offer an opportunity for individuals to share their ideas and become active participants in shaping the artistic landscape of the park.

The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Interpretive Center, located at 21675 S. Coral Drive, Lexington Park, will host the gathering. Ample parking is available at Lancaster Park (21550 Willows Rd, Lexington Park), ensuring easy access for attendees.

The project has received support from prominent organizations, including the Maryland State Arts Council, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks. Their backing highlights the significance of this initiative in enriching the local arts scene and enhancing community engagement with public spaces.

Interested individuals can visit the designated website to obtain more general information about Lexington Manor Passive Park. The detailed Lexington Manor Passive Park Master Plan is available for viewing, providing insights into the project’s scope and goals.

Those with further inquiries can contact the St. Mary’s County Arts Council via email at info@smcart.org. The council will be delighted to answer any questions or provide additional information about the community engagement opportunity.

Public art fosters a sense of identity, belonging, and cultural expression within communities. By actively involving residents in the decision-making process, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council aims to ensure that the art installations at Lexington Manor Passive Park truly reflect the aspirations and values of the community.

This upcoming gathering presents an ideal platform for individuals to contribute their insights and ideas, becoming integral parts of the artistic vision for Lexington Manor Passive Park. By attending the session, community members can actively participate in shaping the park’s future and leave a lasting artistic legacy for generations to come.

For those passionate about public art and dedicated to positively impacting their community, this event offers a unique opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals and collectively create an inspiring artistic space. Mark your calendars and make your voice heard at the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Interpretive Center on July 19th. Together, let’s shape the artistic landscape of Lexington Manor Passive Park and build a brighter future for all.

