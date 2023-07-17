Calvert County, Maryland – Madison G. Wagaman, a 35-year-old resident of Chesapeake Beach, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter on July 7, 2023, in Calvert County Circuit Court. The plea resulted from an incident that occurred on March 22, 2022, during which Wagaman engaged in a heated argument with her 74-year-old mother-in-law. The altercation escalated, leading Wagaman to strike her mother-in-law in the face, causing her to fall and sustain a fatal head injury. Tragically, the victim passed away on April 1, 2022.

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Involuntary manslaughter is classified as a felony offense, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years incarceration. Madison G. Wagaman will face sentencing on October 1, 2023, presided over by Judge Mark S. Chandlee in Calvert County. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.

The events leading to the guilty plea unfolded on the fateful day of March 22, 2022. A heated argument erupted between Madison G. Wagaman and her mother-in-law, whose name has been withheld. The disagreement escalated to a physical altercation, during which Wagaman struck the victim forcefully in the face. The blow caused her mother-in-law to lose her balance and fall to the ground, resulting in a severe head injury.

Emergency services were immediately summoned, and the victim was swiftly transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she succumbed to her injuries on April 1, 2022, leaving behind a grieving family.

The subsequent investigation by local law enforcement led to the arrest and charging of Madison G. Wagaman. Charged with involuntary manslaughter, Wagaman faced the prospect of a felony conviction and a substantial prison sentence. After carefully considering the evidence and legal counsel, Wagaman entered a guilty plea on July 7, 2023.

Involuntary manslaughter is the unlawful killing of another person without malice aforethought, typically resulting from reckless or negligent behavior. It is a serious offense with significant legal consequences, reflecting society’s commitment to ensuring accountability for actions resulting in loss of life.

The guilty plea entered by Madison G. Wagaman acknowledges her role in the tragic events that led to her mother-in-law’s untimely death. Wagaman has taken the first step towards accountability by accepting responsibility for her actions. However, it is now up to the court to determine an appropriate sentence that considers the severity of the offense and the impact on the victim’s family.

Madison G. Wagaman’s sentencing is scheduled for October 1, 2023, before Judge Mark S. Chandlee in Calvert County Circuit Court. The court proceedings will allow both the prosecution and defense to present their arguments and evidence, enabling the judge to make an informed decision regarding the appropriate punishment.

Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero is leading the prosecution in this case. Her role is to represent the state’s interests and advocate for justice for the victim and her family. The upcoming sentencing hearing will be a critical juncture in the legal process, where the impact of Wagaman’s actions and the appropriate course of justice will be carefully examined.

As the date for sentencing approaches, the community and the victim’s family await the court’s decision, hoping for a just outcome that acknowledges the tragic loss suffered and holds Madison G. Wagaman accountable for her actions.

