Greenbelt, Maryland – Danielle Dominique Smith, a former Prince George’s County Department of Corrections (PGDOC) correctional officer, has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess a controlled substance. The guilty plea comes from Smith’s involvement in smuggling drugs to an inmate with whom she had a romantic relationship.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron, alongside Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget of the Drug Enforcement Administration – Washington Division, Director Corenne D. Labbe of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, and Chief Malik Aziz of the Prince George’s County Police Department, announced the plea on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Smith worked as a correctional officer at the PGDOC detention facility from November 2009 to April 2022. During her employment, she developed an intimate relationship with an inmate, and their conversations about their relationship were recorded during jail calls from June 3, 2021, to March 2, 2022.

The plea agreement reveals that Smith conspired with her inmate boyfriend and other co-conspirators to distribute Suboxone and the synthetic cannabinoid known as K2 between August 2021 and March 2022. Smith acquired the controlled substances from outside sources and smuggled them into PGDOC by concealing them in special diet food trays for her inmate boyfriend. The inmate then distributed the drugs to other prisoners within the facility. Inmates or their associates would send money to Smith as payment for the drugs.

To avoid suspicion, Smith and the inmate referred to the controlled substances as food products in their recorded jail calls. However, on September 24, 2021, a white paper containing K2 was discovered in Smith’s boyfriend’s cell during a targeted cell search. Furthermore, on February 16, 2022, a targeted cell search of another inmate revealed a bottle containing 395 strips of Suboxone. Both the K2 and Suboxone had been smuggled into PGDOC by Smith.

Following her involvement in the drug smuggling operation, Smith took approved leave from work in late February 2022. However, she continued communicating with her inmate boyfriend through jail calls. On March 2, 2022, the day Smith was scheduled to return to work, the inmate inquired if she was bringing the “meals” with her, which Smith confirmed. Suspecting additional drug smuggling, PGDOC administratively suspended Smith upon her arrival at work that day.

Smith and the government have agreed that, if accepted by the court, it will result in a six-month home detention sentence for Smith. The sentencing is scheduled for October 13, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. and will be presided over by U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang.

U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections, and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their efforts in the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Leah B. Grossi is prosecuting the case.

The case highlights the seriousness of corruption within the correctional system and the importance of robust measures to prevent illegal prison activities.

