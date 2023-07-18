Hughesville, MD – Pets In Need In Southern Maryland, a 501(c)(3) non-profit Animal Rescue and Rescue Partner with Charles County Animal Care Center (CCACC), is appealing to the community for help in finding forever homes for their longest resident dogs. Due to the shelter’s policy of not directly adopting out pit bulls and other bully breeds, they rely on their approved Rescue Partners for public adoptions of these dogs categorized as “Rescue Only.” Sven Mason

The list of dogs in need includes several remarkable bullies residing at the local shelter for an extended period, emphasizing the urgency to find them loving homes.

Among them is Mason, a brown and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, approximately 11 months old, weighing about 28 lbs, and awaiting neutering.

Additionally, Sven, a blue and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, around 10 months old, weighing approximately 71.5 lbs, is also seeking a home. Sven, who came into the shelter as a stray, is described as one of the sweetest boys with a cuddly nature. While he needs confidence-building on the leash and in specific situations, the shelter believes Sven has immense potential. Prospective adopters are encouraged to inquire how they can help rescue Sven and give him the confidence he deserves.

All dogs available for adoption at the shelter will undergo alteration, comprehensive veterinary care, and microchipping before being placed in forever homes. These services will be included in the adoption fee.

If you are interested in adopting or meeting any of the dogs at Charles County Animal Care Center, please don’t hesitate to contact Pets In Need via email at PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com. Alternatively, for more information, you can contact Charles County Animal Care Center directly at 6707 Animal Shelter Road, Hughesville, MD 20637, or at 301-932-1713 or via email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

Pets In Need In Southern Maryland and Charles County Animal Care Center are dedicated to finding safe and loving homes for all animals. By participating in the adoption process, community members can make a significant difference in the lives of these dogs. Adopting a rescue pet provides them with a second chance at happiness and frees up valuable space at the shelter, allowing them to save and care for more animals in need.

Remember, all dogs at the shelter are at risk, and their lives depend on the support of compassionate individuals willing to open their hearts and homes to these deserving animals. Your adoption could be the key to changing a dog’s life forever. Act now and help Pets In Need and Charles County Animal Care Center in their mission to find homes for these beloved pets forever.

