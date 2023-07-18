California, MD – Residents of California, Maryland, have something sweet to look forward to as Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, renowned for its delectable treats, announced the grand opening of its first location in the area. The new store, 22618 Three Notch Road, will welcome customers on Wednesday, July 19.

To mark the occasion, Rita’s will reward the first 50 individuals in line with a special treat – Free Rita’s Italian Ice for a Year! The exciting event will commence at 3 p.m., offering customers the chance to indulge in a $2 Small Italian Ice and a $3 Small Gelati between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Moreover, attendees can participate in various festivities, including free giveaways from Rita’s prize wheel, photo opportunities with the beloved mascot Ice Guy, and receive exciting swag giveaways.

In a remarkable gesture of community support, the local franchisee’s Jeff, Robyn, and Tyler Burroughs, who recently opened the California location, will conduct an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. The Burroughs family will contribute 25% of the grand opening celebration’s proceeds to the Clements Cuties Foundation. The foundation aims to assist local children and families affected by childhood cancer and other severe illnesses.

The grand opening promotion begins on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 3 p.m. The offer is available while supplies last, and no purchase is necessary. Each household in line is eligible for one free Rita’s Italian Ice; verification information may be required. It’s important to note that the coupons obtained during this promotion are only valid at Rita’s location at 22618 Three Notch Rd, California, MD 20619.

The debut of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in California, MD, represents a momentous occasion for residents and fans of the beloved brand. Rita’s has been celebrated for its refreshing Italian Ice and luscious Frozen Custard treats, which have delighted countless customers nationwide for years. With this new location’s opening, the California community can now savor the same delicious treats that have made Rita’s a cherished name across the country.

As the grand opening approaches, excitement is building among locals eagerly awaiting the chance to experience Rita’s delectable offerings firsthand. The event promises to be a delightful occasion, bringing together families and individuals from the community to celebrate the arrival of this iconic brand in California.

For those with a sweet tooth or a desire to support a charitable cause, the grand opening of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in California is not to be missed. Head down to 22618 Three Notch Road on Wednesday, July 19, to be one of the lucky first 50 guests in line and secure Free Rita’s Italian Ice for a Year. Enjoy the festivities, indulge in the irresistible treats, and join the Burroughs family in giving back to the community by donating to the Clements Cuties Foundation.

