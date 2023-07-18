LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division invites the community to join in the festivities of National Lighthouse Weekend on Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6, 2023. The celebration will occur at two historical sites, the Piney Point Lighthouse in Piney Point, MD, and Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island, near Colton’s Point, MD. Both museums will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering tours and engaging activities throughout the weekend.

National Lighthouse Weekend is a special occasion for enthusiasts and history buffs to explore these iconic landmarks and learn about their significance. With a rich maritime heritage, St. Mary’s County provides the perfect backdrop for this celebration.

Visitors heading to Colton’s Point should stop at the St. Clement’s Island Museum. There, they can immerse themselves in the area’s history before embarking on a boat ride to St. Clement’s Island. The boat ride offers a chance to experience a free tour of the Blackistone Lighthouse, guided by volunteers from the St. Clement’s Hundred organization. Admission rates at the St. Clement’s Island Museum are $3.00 for adults, $1.50 for children aged 6-18, $2.00 for seniors and military personnel, and free for children aged 5 and under. The St. Clement’s Island Water Taxi, which includes museum admission, is available for $7.00 per person of all ages.

At Piney Point, visitors can explore the museum grounds and partake in the festivities surrounding the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac River. The Piney Point Lighthouse Museum offers tours of the lighthouse tower, Keeper’s Quarters, the Potomac River Maritime Exhibit showcasing full-sized workboats, and two floors of engaging exhibitions in the Main Museum building. While admission and tours are complimentary for this special weekend, the museum greatly appreciates donations supporting its continued operation.

National Lighthouse Day, designated by Congress on August 7, 1989, commemorates the anniversary of the signing of the Congressional Act “for the establishment and support of lighthouses, beacons, buoys, and public piers.” It also marks the date of the first commissioned Federal lighthouse, making it a significant occasion for enthusiasts and maritime history lovers.

Don’t hesitate to contact those seeking more information about the St. Clement’s Island Museum at (301) 769-2222 or their Facebook page at Facebook.com/SCIMuseum. For inquiries about the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, please call (301) 994-1471 or visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/1836Light.

This weekend promises to be an exciting and educational experience for visitors of all ages. The St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division welcomes everyone to celebrate National Lighthouse Weekend and discover the rich maritime history of St. Mary’s County. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore these historic lighthouses and learn about their crucial role in the region’s past.

Like this: Like Loading...