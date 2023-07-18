Leonardtown, Maryland – In a devastating accident on July 16, 2023, a head-on motor vehicle collision occurred on Newtowne Neck Road, leaving one passenger dead and several others injured. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, with preliminary findings suggesting that speed and weather conditions played a role in the collision.

At approximately 2:54 PM, police and emergency services received a distress call regarding the collision in the twenty-two thousand block of Newtowne Neck Road. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office promptly arrived to find a 2013 black Kia Rio and a 2015 silver Dodge Durango involved in the accident.

Jacob Matthew Jones, a 39-year-old Glen Burnie, Maryland resident, was driving the Dodge Durango. Accompanying him were Taylor Lee Jones, 27 years old, also from Glen Burnie, and a juvenile. Emergency responders transported all three occupants of the Durango to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Fortunately, their injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Tragically, the Kia Rio, driven by a juvenile male, suffered severe damage in the collision. The young driver was airlifted to an area hospital due to non-life-threatening injuries. However, Hunter Sansbury, a 14-year-old passenger in the Kia Rio, was pronounced dead at the scene and did not survive the crash. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken charge of the investigation.

Initial findings from the investigation indicate that the Kia Rio was heading north on Newtowne Neck Road when it approached a curve in the roadway. Regrettably, the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Dodge Durango at the crest of a hill. The impact caused the Kia Rio to roll over, eventually resting in the southbound lane.

Authorities believe vehicle speed and inclement weather conditions at the time contributed to the collision. However, a comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about events leading up to it to come forward. Individuals who have not yet provided a statement are requested to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-4200 ext. 2337 or via email at vincent.pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

As the investigation progresses, the community mourns the loss of Hunter Sansbury, a tragically short young life. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to uncovering the truth behind this devastating incident, providing closure for the affected families, and ensuring road safety in the region.

