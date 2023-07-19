Kevin Howard, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) supervisor of Human Resources, receives the Fay Miller Education Leadership Eagle Institute Award by the Maryland Association of School Business Officials (MD ASBO). Howard will represent CCPS at the Leadership Eagle Institute this summer to learn, build and engage with other top executives in school business management. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Kevin Howard, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Human Resources supervisor, has received the esteemed Fay Miller Education Leadership Eagle Institute Award by the Maryland Association of School Business Officials (MD ASBO).

The MD ASBO annually acknowledges an individual showing exemplary leadership in their school system and a firm commitment to public education. The honoree is invited to attend the Leadership Eagle Institute, a lauded conference known for fostering innovative leadership skills among the education industry’s upper echelons.

A seasoned veteran of the education sector, Howard boasts nearly 26 years of service, beginning his journey as a school counselor with Baltimore County Public Schools. He later served as a school counselor with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) before transitioning to an administrative role as an assistant principal. Howard’s tenure saw him serve with both MCPS and Calvert County.

After a stint as a principal in Calvert County, Howard took up a Human Resources supervisory role, which he continues to fulfill with dedication and integrity at CCPS. Howard first joined the CCPS HR team as a specialist in 2020.

Howard’s colleague Nikki Majors, chief of Human Resources officer, praised Howard’s accomplishments, referring to him as competent, reliable, and accountable. “Kevin is an exceptional educational and human resources leader who has cultivated his talents for more than twenty-two (22) years in progressive leadership roles,” Majors said, emphasizing his invaluable contributions to the CCPS’s HR leadership team.

The Fay Miller Award is named after the former Superintendent of Administrative Services for the Kent County Public School System. Any business professional associated with a Maryland public school system and a current member of MD ASBO can apply for the award. Upon being selected as the award’s recipient, Howard expressed his delight, stating, “I am excited about the opportunity to attend the Eagle Institute to learn innovative leadership skills.”

The award includes an opportunity to attend the Eagle Institute, a four-day conference sponsored by ASBO International. This annual gathering allows school business leaders to “explore school business management issues through a historical lens,” as ASBO’s website describes.

Overwhelmed by the recognition, Howard said, “I am honored to be recognized for the hard work and dedication I have given to the area of Human Resources.” Eager to continue his professional growth, he added, “I look forward to continuing to grow and learn as a leader.” His motto? “You don’t have to be sick to get better.”

This summer, Howard will represent CCPS at the Leadership Eagle Institute, engaging with other top executives in school business management and setting the bar high for his peers in the public education sector.

