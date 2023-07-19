ATLANTA, GA – Just five times in Mega Millions® has the jackpot surged past the formidable $700 million barrier. Each of these historic occasions witnessed a breathtaking ascent beyond $1 billion. As the current prize pot hits an estimated $720 million ($369.6 million cash), the lottery world is on its seat, eagerly awaiting the drawing on Friday, July 21.

The excitement mounts as the Mega Millions roll persists after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday’s draw. The white balls that rolled out were 19, 22, 31, 37, and 54, with the golden Mega Ball being 18. This Friday’s draw marks the 27th roll since the jackpot was last won in New York on April 18.

A bigger jackpot isn’t the only boon for players. As the grand prize expands, so does the number of winning tickets across all other prize tiers. In the July 18 draw alone, 2,302,375 tickets took home winnings. Eight lucky individuals managed to match all five white balls to claim the game’s second-tier prize. A Maryland ticket included the optional Megaplier (available in most states for an extra $1) and bagged a cool $4 million with the 4X Megaplier drawn that night.

As we look across the nation, 46 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball, nabbing the third-tier prize. Eight tickets with the optional Megaplier are now worth $40,000 each, while the remaining 38 won the standard $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot win on April 18, over 18.2 million tickets have seized winnings at non-jackpot prizes, ranging from $2 to $4 million. This staggering total includes 31 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, secured in 18 different jurisdictions from coast to coast.

2023 began with six jackpot winners in less than four months – a number more typical of a full year’s tally! The first was a blockbuster of $1.348 billion in Maine on January 13, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. Three quick wins followed this in New York and Massachusetts. Most notably, New York saw back-to-back jackpots won in April, marking a first in Mega Millions history.

The Mega Millions game has uniquely awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Tickets are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2, and for an additional $1, players can opt for the Megaplier to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. The much-anticipated drawings occur at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

For each Mega Millions ticket sold, half of the proceeds remain in the state where the ticket was purchased. This money supports various good causes and retailer commissions.

For the complete Mega Millions jackpot history, please visit the official website.

As the nation holds its breath in the face of the rising jackpot, one question remains: Will we see another billion-dollar prize this Friday?

