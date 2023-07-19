Calvert County, Maryland — Over eighty middle school students in Calvert County, Maryland, recently donned caps of a different kind as they celebrated their graduation from the Maryland State Police (MSP) Prince Frederick Barrack’s 24th Camp C.O.P.S (Courage to be Outstanding with Pride and Self-confidence). The event took place on Friday, July 14, 2022.

The week-long camp offers an engaging exploration into the world of policing. Students are introduced to the demanding but rewarding realities of police work, focusing on essential elements like self-discipline, team cooperation, and courage, all while maintaining a fun atmosphere.

The unique challenges faced at Camp C.O.P.S are unlike any other experienced by these students in their regular home or school environments. Over the five days, their camp itinerary was packed with enlightening presentations and live demonstrations by various authorities, including the Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Natural Resources Police, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the MSP STATE Team, and more.

The campers also took on insightful field trips to local facilities like the MSP Prince Frederick Barrack, Calvert County District Court, and the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

Significant highlights of the week included boat rides facilitated by the Maryland Natural Resources Police, a demonstration of the Office of the State Marshal’s bomb robot, and the spectacle of MSP Aviation Command’s Trooper 2 helicopter landing and taking off from Kings Landing Park. The students also got the opportunity to explore the Trooper 2 helicopter up close.

Led by Lieutenant Meurrens, First Sergeant Bevard, Sergeant Parker, Sergeant Ruth, and retired MSP Trooper Larry Titus, Prince Frederick Barrack expressed their gratitude to several organizations for their generous support and contributions. These included the Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206, Calvert County Parks and Recreation, the Optimist Club of Calvert, and the Calvert County Board of Commissioners.

Special thanks was also given to the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Company 2 and the Calvert County District Court system for allowing the students to tour their facilities.

Despite the week’s soaring temperatures, the camp was a resounding success, with the staff, senior campers, and campers enjoying an enriching experience filled with learning, laughter, and fun. The MSP Prince Frederick Barrack eagerly looks forward to hosting the camp again next year.

The MSP’s Camp C.O.P.S continues to be an invaluable initiative in fostering a deeper understanding of policing work among young students, all while nurturing qualities of courage, self-discipline, and team cooperation, aptly reflecting the acronym of C.O.P.S – Courage to be Outstanding with Pride and Self-confidence.

