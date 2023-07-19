ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. — St. Mary’s College of Maryland Athletics Department is expanding its athletic communications team by welcoming Khamyia Spence as the new Assistant Director of Athletic Communications for New Media and Marketing. Director of Athletic Communications Nairem Moran announced the appointment Tuesday, with Spence scheduled to commence her duties on August 14.

This two-year position was made viable by the NCAA Ethnic Minorities and Women’s Internship Grant, a funding initiative to foster ethnic minority and gender representation in entry-level athletics administrative roles within Division II and III member schools and conferences.

The college’s successful receipt of the NCAA grant is seen as an opportunity to amplify the coverage of St. Mary’s athletics and to better relay the experiences of its student-athletes. Moran expressed gratitude for the college’s receipt of the grant and underscored its role in facilitating this new appointment.

Spence, a Toms River, N.J., native, brings a wealth of experience to her new position, coming from a graduate assistantship with the women’s soccer team at the University of South Carolina, a Division I institution. In addition, she also contributed to the sports information office at Division II Benedict College in Columbia, S.C., while engaging in a remote internship with SLAM! Media Group.

During her tenure at Benedict, Spence was vital in bolstering the institution’s Instagram presence and initiating marketing strategies to drive fan engagement for the nationally-ranked Gamecocks women’s soccer program. She eagerly anticipates contributing to the St. Mary’s athletic department, bringing her creativity and enthusiasm to her role.

Spence earned her Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Drexel University in 2022. Furthermore, she is expected to complete her Master of Arts in Sports and Entertainment Management from the University of South Carolina this August. Her athletic background includes a two-year Drexel Club women’s lacrosse team membership.

With Spence’s appointment, St. Mary’s College demonstrates its commitment to enhancing its sports communication and promotion efforts. The new Assistant Director of Athletic Communications for New Media and Marketing, backed by NCAA’s grant and her previous experience, will undoubtedly help the institution spotlight its athletes’ achievements and stories more creatively and engagingly.

Like this: Like Loading...