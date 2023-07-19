The Summerstock Theater, a Recreation & Parks Department venture in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, is thrilled to announce its production of “School of Rock” for this year’s season. Acclaimed for cultivating local talent and providing opportunities for the county’s youth, Summerstock has yet again brought together a talented cast for an immersive musical experience.

The annual theater event is not new to receiving high praise, with its previous productions often lauded as comparable to professional stage performances. This year, “School of Rock” is expected to continue the tradition of theatrical excellence.

Based on the popular film of the same name, “School of Rock” follows the story of Dewey Finn, an unemployed rock singer and guitarist. The plot revolves around his antics as he masquerades as a substitute teacher and forms a band of fifth graders to win a battle of the band’s competition. The musical will see a talented lineup of actors, many of whom will be playing their assigned instruments, making the show a must-watch for theater lovers and rock-n-roll lovers.

Performances are slated to take place at Great Mills High School. The production is scheduled for Fridays, July 21 and July 28 at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, July 22 and July 29 at 1 p.m. (matinee) and 7 p.m.; and Sundays, July 23 and July 30 at 3 p.m. While ticket purchases can be made at the door, advanced online booking is recommended due to the high demand and potential sell-out of shows.

Ticketing information and further details about the production can be found at the official website, stmaryscountymd.gov/summerstock. Additional queries can be directed to Recreation & Parks via phone at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or email at webtrac@stmaryscountymd.gov.

The fruition of the Summerstock production has been made possible through generous grants from the St. Mary’s County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council. The support extends to notable sponsorships from Toyota of Southern Maryland and Southern Maryland Kitchen, Bath, Floors & Design. Not to forget, a committed network of volunteers has tirelessly worked behind the scenes to bring this spectacle to life.

For those looking to support the Summerstock venture, options for donations and sponsorships are still available. Interested parties can visit the Summerstock website to learn more about contributing to this local artistic endeavor.

In summarizing the vibrant spirit of Summerstock, it can be seen as a community-based initiative that empowers young artists and performers. With the highly anticipated “School of Rock” production, this summer is set to be yet another memorable season of creative storytelling and musical delight.

