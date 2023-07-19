At least four local business owners in Charles County have fallen victim to a recent scam, where unknown callers claim to be representatives from SMECO and PEPCO, threatening to cut off their power unless an undisclosed sum of money is paid. The sound-friendly and convincing scammers direct the victims to Bitstop kiosks in specific locations, including a gas station in Waldorf. These kiosks, resembling ATMs, are commonly found near existing ATMs at various businesses.

Once directly communicating with the victims, the scammers provide detailed instructions on depositing US currency into the Bitstop kiosks. This allows the scammers to convert the funds into cryptocurrency, then deposit them into their wallets. Unfortunately, several victims have fallen for this ruse and deposited money at different Bitstop kiosks.

Authorities have taken swift action in response to the scam. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has contacted the Maryland State Police Cyber Crimes task force, who provide their expertise and support in the investigation. The collaboration between law enforcement agencies aims to bring these scammers to justice and prevent further fraudulent activity.

While the recent targets have been local businesses, it is essential to note that these scammers are not limited to a specific demographic. Residents in the area have also been targeted in similar scams, highlighting the need for increased vigilance among the community.

In light of these incidents, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office urges citizens and business owners to exercise caution and remain alert. They stress the importance of recognizing that legitimate businesses do not accept payments through cryptocurrency or gift cards. To verify the authenticity of suspicious calls, individuals are advised to contact the business directly using a legitimate phone number from previous billing statements or by searching for contact information online.

Scams involving cryptocurrency and fraudulent payment methods have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, exploiting the unfamiliarity and anonymity of these transactions. Authorities are working diligently to combat these fraudulent activities, but individuals must proactively protect themselves and their businesses.

By staying informed and following the recommended precautions, residents and business owners can help safeguard their financial assets and personal information. The cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the community is vital in preventing further incidents and ensuring the safety and security of all individuals.

If you suspect that a scam has targeted you or have fallen victim to one, it is essential to report the incident to the local authorities immediately. Together, we can stand against fraud and protect our community from these unscrupulous individuals.

