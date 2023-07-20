ARNOLD, MD. – The outstanding academic achievements of Anne Arundel Community College (AACC) student-athletes were recently acknowledged by the NJCAA (National Junior College Athletic Association). The women’s lacrosse team, the national champions, was named the NJCAA Women’s Lacrosse 2022-23 Academic Team of the Year, boasting the highest team GPA among all women’s lacrosse programs. Additionally, four other varsity teams from AACC were recognized as NJCAA All-Academic Teams. Furthermore, 29 student-athletes from AACC were honored as individual academic achievers, earning a place on the NJCAA All-Academic Team.

With an impressive 3.13 GPA, the Riverhawks’ women’s lacrosse team demonstrated their commitment to academic excellence. On the field, the team had an undefeated season and secured their third NJCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship title in program history, the first since 2007.

A total of 30 programs nationwide received NJCAA Academic Team of the Year honors for achieving the highest GPA in their respective sports throughout the academic year.

The baseball, women’s cross country, golf, and softball teams from AACC all attained a GPA of at least 3.0 for the year, earning them NJCAA All-Academic Team status.

Among the 29 individuals recognized as NJCAA All-Academic Team honorees, AACC had seven on the first team, six on the second team, and 16 on the third team. The NJCAA All-Academic Teams celebrate student-athletes nationwide who demonstrate dedication in the classroom.

To earn academic honors, student-athletes must achieve an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2022-23 academic year. The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are as follows:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

Nationwide, 2,702 student-athletes received NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors for a perfect 4.0 GPA. Additionally, 3,347 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team, while 4,117 student-athletes earned recognition on the third team.

The following student-athletes from AACC were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements:

First Team Honorees:

Syrena Boone, Women’s Basketball

Leah Burge, Women’s Soccer

Connor Hackett, Golf

Ayufune Kodjovi, Men’s Lacrosse

Isabella Papaleonti, Women’s Basketball

Julia Sokolowski, Women’s Lacrosse

Taylor Stahl, Women’s Soccer

Second Team Honorees:

Shane Emerson, Baseball

Zachary Ford, Baseball

Daevon Lionel, Men’s Soccer

Brady MacDonald, Baseball

Megan Meek, Women’s Lacrosse

Erin Tully, Women’s Lacrosse

Third Team Honorees:

Aiden Cassilly, Baseball

William D’Antoni, Baseball

Kaitlyn Evans, Women’s Soccer/Women’s Lacrosse

Ian Fitzgerald, Golf

Jaymee Green, Volleyball/Women’s Lacrosse

Jack Hogan, Baseball

Carter King, Golf

JT Lundquist, Men’s Lacrosse

Christian Murphy, Baseball

Savanna Reitz, Women’s Soccer/Women’s Lacrosse

Landon Reyes, Baseball

Madelynn Rowe, Women’s Soccer

Austin Smith, Golf

Kendall Thomas, Softball

Matthew Wisniewski, Baseball

Eleanor Woodbury, Women’s Cross Country

The accomplishments of these student-athletes highlight the dedication and hard work they have invested in their studies while excelling in their respective sports. Anne Arundel Community College takes pride in their commitment to both academic and athletic success.

