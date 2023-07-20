Prince Frederick, Md. – July 19, 2023 – Calvert County Parks & Recreation is excited to announce that open registration for fall 2023 sports is now available. Participants can sign up until August 4 or until divisions are full. The registration includes a variety of youth and adult sports programs for the upcoming season.

Youth Soccer is a featured program offering separate divisions for boys and girls from pre-K through grade 12. The registration fee is $50 for pre-K and kindergarten divisions, while players in grades 1 to 12 are required to pay $73. During signup, residents can select their preferred district for practice and games, with options available in the south, central, or northern districts. The program is also actively seeking volunteer coaches. Those interested in becoming a coach can find more information at www.calvertcountymd.gov/3068/Volunteer-Opportunities.

For girls in grades K-8, the Youth Field Hockey program provides an introduction to the sport, focusing on basic concepts and skills for games. The registration fee for this program is $71 per child, and practice days are yet to be determined. Participants must have shin guards, a mouthpiece, and a field hockey stick as part of their equipment.

Both youth and adults can take advantage of the Tennis Lessons offered by Calvert County Parks & Recreation. The lessons aim to teach the fundamentals, tactical strategies, and physical skills of tennis. Registration for the lessons taught by Chie Tougas, a Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) Master of Tennis in Junior Development, will open at the end of July. Tougas brings a wealth of experience to the program, having worked as a senior director at a U.S. Tennis Association training facility in College Park for 12 years. She is also a U.S. Professional Tennis Association Elite Tennis Professional and PTR Adult Professional. Participants are required to bring their racquets and drinks.

Adults looking to participate in a team sport can join the Adult Fall Co-Rec Softball program. The cost is $770 per team, and each team will play at least 18 games throughout the season. The program will culminate in a double-elimination tournament at the end of the season. Games are scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings at Dunkirk or Hallowing Point Park, tentatively starting on August 15. For additional information and entry forms, interested individuals can contact sports@calvertcountymd.gov.

Another popular option for adults is the Adult Pickleball Ladder Leagues, held at Hallowing Point Park and Cove Point Park. These leagues will follow a round-robin format and will run for six weeks. The final week will feature playoffs with the top four-point leaders. Registration for the Adult Pickleball Ladder Leagues will also open at the end of July.

Registration for all programs can be completed online through the Webtrac registration portal or by phone at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. In-person registration is available at the main office at 901 Dares Beach Rd., Prince Frederick, or any Calvert County community center.

For further program information, interested individuals can contact 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksAndRecreation.

