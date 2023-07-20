Waldorf, MD – Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3), invites students in Charles County to kickstart the school year by attending the highly anticipated “Back-to-School” Community Fiesta. The event will be held on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium at 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf.

The “Back-to-School” Community Fiesta aims to support students from Pre-K through 12th grade with backpacks filled with essential supplies. However, it’s important to note that this year’s event will feature a drive-through distribution format, ensuring the safety and convenience of all attendees.

The event has garnered strong community support thanks to the generous sponsorships provided by several local organizations. The sponsors are the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Charles County Health Department, Charles County Library, Charles County Parks Recreation and Tourism, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and the Charles County Commission for Women. Their contributions have made it possible to offer students the necessary tools to thrive academically.

To participate in the event and be eligible for exciting drawings, students and their families are encouraged to register online at https://bit.ly/3JZgt4f. By registering, attendees can maximize their chances of receiving a backpack and supplies.

Additionally, individuals can stay updated with the latest event developments by following the hashtag #BacktoSchoolFiesta on social media platforms. Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart and her team will actively share updates and information leading up to the event.

The event organizers are committed to ensuring accessibility for all community members, including those with special needs. Citizens with special requirements are encouraged to contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258 for any necessary accommodations.

The “Back-to-School” Community Fiesta provides a valuable opportunity for students in Charles County to begin the academic year with the resources they need to succeed. The event’s drive-through distribution format and focus on social media updates reflect the commitment to safety and community engagement. Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart and her team look forward to welcoming students and their families to the event and fostering a positive start to the upcoming school year.

