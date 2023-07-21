BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox claimed an electrifying 4-3 triumph over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium, with Billy Cook’s clutch hit sealing the deal in the bottom of the tenth inning.

The game showcased another dominant performance from the Baysox’s right-hander Carlos Tavera, who allowed just one base hit and two walks while striking out eight batters across five frames – an impressive outing for the pitcher.

Offensively, Bowie wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, taking an early 2-0 lead with a pair of sacrifice flies in the middle innings. Jackson Holliday kick-started the action in the fourth with an opposite-field single, extending his hitting streak to five games in his Double-A debut. Holliday then crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly by Ramon Rodriguez. In the fifth, Joseph Rosa doubled down the left field line and scored on another sacrifice fly from Jacob Teter, giving Bowie a comfortable two-run lead at the time.

Harrisburg, however, managed to level the score after Tavera’s departure in the sixth inning. With two outs and a runner on first, right-hander Keagan Gillies found himself in a tough spot, surrendering a double and a walk to load the bases. Frankie Tostado then capitalized on the opportunity, delivering a powerful opposite-field double off the wall in left-center, driving in three runs and giving the Senators a 3-2 lead.

The Baysox refused to back down and quickly responded to Harrisburg’s surge. Ramon Rodriguez came through with a solo home run to left, knotting the score at three and energizing the Bowie crowd.

With neither team able to break the tie in regulation, the game headed into extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Bowie’s right-hander Tyler Burch stepped up on the mound and displayed exceptional defensive prowess. Harrisburg attempted a squeeze play, but Bowie’s outfielder Fabian made a brilliant catch in center field and executed a precise throw to Rodriguez at home plate, catching the tagging runner Donovan Casey for the final out of the inning.

Fueled by the momentum from their defensive gem, the Baysox entered the bottom of the tenth with renewed determination. Greg Cullen executed a sacrifice bunt to advance Joseph Rosa to third base. However, Rosa’s ambitious attempt to score on a ground ball hit by Teter was foiled when the Senators’ first baseman made a crucial throw to the plate, resulting in Rosa’s out. Nevertheless, a balk by Harrisburg’s right-hander Tyler Schoff moved Teter to second, setting the stage for Billy Cook’s heroics. Cook seized the opportunity, sending a well-placed single through the left side of the infield, driving in Teter and clinching the victory for the Baysox.

This thrilling win marks the Baysox’s fourth consecutive victory and elevates their overall season record to 40-46. Moreover, it represents their seventh win in the last eight games and their sixth walk-off win of the campaign – a testament to the team’s resilience and fighting spirit.

The Bowie Baysox are setting their sights on continuing their impressive streak as they push forward in the season, and their fans are eagerly anticipating more thrilling moments like the one witnessed on this exciting Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...