PASADENA, MD, July 20, 2023 — In a recent announcement, Hospice of the Chesapeake and its foundation have appointed several prominent members from the community to their boards of directors. The move aims to strengthen the organization’s leadership and support its mission of providing hospice, supportive, and grief care services to residents in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties.

Terri Hussman and Albert Zanger have been elected to serve on the Hospice of the Chesapeake Inc. Board. Hussman, who previously served a full term on the Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Foundation Board, brings a wealth of experience as the program coordinator for the Hussman Foundation and co-director of the Hussman Institute for Autism. Conversely, Zanger is well-equipped to contribute his financial expertise as the vice president and chief financial officer for the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Betty Buck, Marian Kaufman, and Jerray Slocum are joining the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation Board. Buck, chair, and founder of HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation and former president and CEO of Buck Distributing Company, Inc., adds her leadership experience to the board. Kaufman, returning to the board after serving two terms before 2021, is a psychotherapist with a background in teaching at the Master of Social Work programs at Smith College and Catholic University. Slocum, a business development manager and Community Reinvestment Act officer at Shore United Bank brings valuable insights into community outreach and development.

The newly elected officers for the Inc. Board include Nancy Smit as Chair, Sue Huff as Vice-Chair, Tricia Lehmann as Secretary, Mike DeStefano as Treasurer, and David Weng as Member-at-Large. On the Foundation Board, Jason Cherry takes the role of Chair, Mary Frances Isakov as Vice Chair, Liz Freedlander as Secretary, and Amy Castleberry as Treasurer.

Hospice of the Chesapeake, headquartered in Pasadena, Maryland, and with local offices in each county it serves, stands as the largest independent nonprofit organization in the state. It is committed to providing compassionate care to individuals and families facing the challenges of terminal illnesses and loss.

Including these esteemed members on the boards is expected to bring fresh perspectives, expertise, and community engagement, reinforcing Hospice of the Chesapeake’s commitment to delivering high-quality care and support. By expanding its leadership team with individuals who have demonstrated dedication and success in their respective fields, the organization can further enhance its community services.

As Hospice of the Chesapeake continues its mission to provide comfort and care to those in need, the appointment of these community leaders serves as a testament to the organization’s ongoing commitment to excellence in end-of-life care. With a firm foundation of experienced board members and newly elected officers, the future of Hospice of the Chesapeake looks promising in continuing to serve the community with empathy and compassion.

Like this: Like Loading...