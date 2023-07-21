Maryland JUCO and NJCAA have recently recognized the academic excellence of student-athletes from the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) for their outstanding performance in the classroom during the 2022-23 academic year. The student-athletes demonstrated exceptional dedication to their studies and respective sports, earning them prestigious spots on the All-Academic Teams.

On Friday, July 14, Maryland JUCO revealed its 2022-23 All-Academic Team, which comprises student-athletes who have achieved a remarkable 3.50 GPA or higher throughout the academic year and actively participated in a varsity sport.

CSM takes pride in announcing that nine of its student-athletes have made it to the Maryland JUCO All-Academic Team for their outstanding academic achievements. Among the honorees are three student-athletes who achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA. The following is a list of the talented CSM student-athletes named to the 2022-23 Maryland JUCO All-Academic Team:

Madelyn Minichino* – Women’s Soccer

Kara Colleli – Women’s Soccer

Brooke Portzen – Women’s Soccer

Elijah Saleik – Men’s Soccer

Taylor Dean* – Women’s Basketball

Angeleen Mulero – Women’s Basketball

Madison Jury* – Softball & Volleyball

Elaina Ayers – Softball

Nick Norton – Baseball

(* = 4.0 GPA)

Moving on to the NJCAA All-Academic Teams, which were announced on Monday, July 17, student-athletes who attained an impressive overall GPA of 3.60 or higher during the 2022-23 academic year were eligible for academic honors.

The NJCAA All-Academic Teams are divided into three categories:

NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA

NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA

The College of Southern Maryland proudly celebrates the recognition of eight of its student-athletes who made it onto the NJCAA All-Academic Teams:

First Team:

Taylor Dean

Madison Jury

Madelyn Minichino

Second Team:

Kara Colleli

Angeleen Mulero

Third Team:

Elaina Ayers

Nick Norton

Elijah Saleik

The acknowledgment of these student-athletes highlights their dedication to academic success and underscores the College of Southern Maryland’s commitment to fostering an environment that encourages excellence in academics and sports.

CSM continues to support its student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence, both academically and athletically. The College’s emphasis on maintaining a high standard of education while fostering a competitive sports program has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in the achievements of these outstanding individuals.

As the 2023-24 academic year approaches, the College of Southern Maryland looks forward to witnessing more student-athletes excel in their chosen fields and continue to bring pride and recognition to the institution. Their success enhances the college’s reputation and inspires future generations of student-athletes to strive for greatness in all aspects of their collegiate journey.

