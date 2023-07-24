Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 33, of Brandywine Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Brandywine – A high-stakes manhunt came to a dramatic close on July 18 when CCSO Warrant/Fugitive Unit members attempted to apprehend Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Greene, 33, of Brandywine. The suspect wanted for multiple violent crimes in another jurisdiction, led authorities on a wild chase through residential areas, leaving a trail of terror in his wake.

According to law enforcement officials, the chase began at approximately 4:17 p.m. when officers spotted Wade-Greene driving a black pick-up truck with a trailer on Woodville Road. Officers promptly initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect had other plans. Wade-Greene recklessly fled to the Young Road area, finally stopping near Hunter Harbors Lane. Armed and desperate, he abandoned the vehicle and took refuge in a nearby wooded area.

As the search for the fugitive intensified, a 9-1-1 call came in from a terrified witness on Stillwater Place. The caller reported that Wade-Greene had forcibly entered the garage of a residence and confronted two residents at gunpoint, demanding car keys. He then ransacked the house, locating the keys he sought. His escape plans were thwarted when he assaulted a teenage girl near the car in the garage.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers spotted the dangerous criminal attempting to break into another garage on Lockwood Place. Despite their attempts to arrest him, Wade-Greene refused to surrender peacefully. He attacked two officers, injuring them with a bottle before being taken into custody.

Thankfully, the officer’s injuries were minor, and they received prompt medical attention. During the investigation, authorities discovered that the trailer towed by Wade-Greene was reported stolen from Waldorf, and earlier that day, he had made an unsuccessful attempt to steal a motorcycle from Young Road.

Following the arrest, law enforcement searched the garage where Wade-Greene was apprehended and uncovered a firearm hidden in a freezer. It was confirmed that the weapon did not belong to the homeowner. As a result of this crime spree, Wade-Greene now faces a litany of charges, including first-degree assault, attempted carjacking, second-degree assault, home invasion, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and illegal possession of a firearm due to previous convictions.

On July 20, a judge ruled that Wade-Greene be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, where he will await trial. The investigation into this harrowing incident remains ongoing, with PFC Micklus, PO I Logan, PFC Aber, and Detective Gregory working diligently to bring all facts to light.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward and assist in the ongoing efforts to secure justice for the victims and their families.

The CCSO Warrant/Fugitive Unit and other law enforcement agencies involved in this operation have once again demonstrated their commitment to safeguarding the community and bringing perpetrators of violent crimes to justice. The successful conclusion of this manhunt is a testament to their dedication and professionalism in the face of danger.

