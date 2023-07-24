Leonardtown – The Leonardtown Grille, a cherished gathering spot for friends and family, is bidding farewell to its patrons after nearly a decade of service. In an emotional announcement, the owners revealed that the establishment had been sold, with the last day of operation set for Friday, July 28th, 2023.

For the past ten years, The Leonardtown Grille has held a special place in the hearts of its loyal customers. The owners deeply thanked the community for the support and cherished memories throughout their journey.

“In these past years, we’ve been honored to serve you and be a part of such an amazing community,” said the owners in a heartfelt statement. “We cannot thank our team, both present and past employees, enough for their dedication and hard work. Their commitment was the driving force behind the success of The Grille.”

The Leonardtown Grille’s closure has left many patrons reminiscing about the times spent with family and friends in the welcoming ambiance of the establishment. From celebrations to casual gatherings, the restaurant has been a cornerstone of social life in the area.

The impact of The Leonardtown Grille on the community can be seen in the outpouring of support from patrons expressing their gratitude for the establishment’s role in fostering connections and building lasting relationships.

The restaurant’s closure will undoubtedly leave a void in Leonardtown’s social landscape. However, it also presents an opportunity for the community to reflect on the importance of supporting local businesses and establishments vital in bringing people together.

While the owners have not disclosed the reason for the sale of The Grille, they have expressed optimism about the future. “As we say goodbye, we cherish the memories and the friendships we’ve made. Although this chapter ends, we look forward to new beginnings and exciting opportunities.”

