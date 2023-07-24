Waldorf, July 20 – A tragic motor vehicle crash resulted in losing an 84-year-old Waldorf resident’s life on July 20 at approximately 3:19 p.m. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Post Office Road near Henry Ford Circle, prompting law enforcement officers to respond immediately.

According to the preliminary investigation conducted by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit, the collision involved a passenger car and a pickup truck. The passenger car driver was attempting a left turn from Henry Ford Circle onto Post Office Road but allegedly failed to yield the right of way to the oncoming pickup truck traveling on Post Office Road.

As a consequence of the car’s failure to yield, the pickup truck collided with the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing the car to spin out of control and crash into a nearby tree. The impact was severe, leading to grave injuries to the car’s driver, Vina Patamaset Frantz, an 84-year-old resident of Waldorf. Emergency medical personnel swiftly arrived at the scene and transported Frantz to a nearby hospital via air transport. Tragically, despite their best efforts, Frantz succumbed to her injuries, and she was pronounced deceased at the medical facility.

Thankfully, the pickup truck driver emerged from the accident without sustaining any serious injuries. The authorities have not disclosed the truck driver’s identity but have confirmed that they are cooperating with the investigation.

In the aftermath of the incident, the CCSO contacted the public for potential witnesses who may have observed the collision. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact PFC Makle at 301-609-6225 to assist with the ongoing investigation. Such eyewitness testimonies can play a pivotal role in determining the exact sequence of events leading to the tragic accident.

The CCSO Traffic Operations Unit continues to gather evidence, analyze the scene, and interview witnesses to establish a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances that led to this fatal collision. Authorities will examine factors like speed, road conditions, and other relevant contributing elements.

As with any incident, the CCSO will conduct a thorough investigation to determine if any parties involved were negligent or if other factors were at play. The findings of the investigation may ultimately have legal implications.

