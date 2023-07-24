LA PLATA, July 21 – A tragic incident occurred on Crain Highway in La Plata near the Shelton Shopping Center on July 21, where a man was found lying in the roadway, struck by a vehicle. The victim, later identified as Brian Eric Allen, Jr., a 34-year-old resident of La Plata, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to reports, officers responded promptly to the incident at approximately 12:09 a.m., immediately after it was reported. The CCSO Traffic Operations Unit also arrived at the location to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Upon further examination of the scene and witness statements, law enforcement authorities suspect the man may have been hit by a large box truck or a tractor-trailer. The vehicle driver responsible for the collision did not remain at the scene, prompting the incident to be classified as a hit-and-run.

The reasons why Mr. Allen was in the roadway remain unclear, and investigators are diligently working to gather all available evidence and information about the case. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who may have witnessed the crash or possesses relevant information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

If you saw anything or have any knowledge about what transpired, please get in touch with at 301-609-3251.

Like this: Like Loading...