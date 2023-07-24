ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service commemorated the life and legacy of Rep. John Lewis (1940-2020) today, unveiling a Forever stamp adorned with his portrait. The stamp dedication ceremony occurred at Morehouse College, celebrating the American hero’s contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

The stamp’s design, created by USPS art director Derry Noyes, features a captivating photograph of John Lewis taken by Marco Grob for Time Magazine’s August 26, 2013 issue. Lewis’s name appears at the bottom, while the words “USA” and “Forever” are displayed in the top left corner. The stamp is available in panes of 15 and holds the same value as the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

Ronald A. Stroman, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors and the dedicating official for the stamp, spoke about the symbolic significance of the portrait: “Look carefully at how the shadow falls on the right side of his face, illuminating the left side, in a way that seems to take the viewer from darkness into the light. A fitting tribute to a man who sought to awaken the conscience of a country.”

The dedication ceremony saw the presence of notable figures, including Alfre Woodard, activist, and mistress of ceremonies, Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., professor and founding dean of the Martin Luther King Jr., International Chapel at Morehouse College, and John-Miles Lewis, son of John Lewis, among others.

Michael Collins, chair of the board for the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, expressed gratitude for the stamp recognizing Congressman Lewis’s commitment to justice, equality, and human rights. He referred to Lewis as a “treasured civil rights icon” and a tireless advocate for positive change. Collins highlighted the stamp’s role as a timeless reminder of Lewis’s remarkable legacy, inspiring Americans to continue building a more just and inclusive nation.

John Lewis played a crucial role in shaping the Civil Rights Movement, serving as the face of the Nashville Student Movement and chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He bravely participated in the Freedom Rides and delivered a keynote address at the historic 1963 March on Washington. Throughout his life, he stood firmly supporting nonviolent protests and spent over three decades in the U.S. House of Representatives fighting for civil rights and social progress.

During his time in Congress, Lewis successfully advocated for the Civil Rights Act of 1991, played a significant role in creating the Selma-to-Montgomery National Historic Trail, and dedicated more than ten years to establishing the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC. For his unwavering dedication to justice and equality, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

Lewis’s influence extended beyond his political achievements, as he was also a best-selling author with works like the “March” comic book series and the inspiring autobiography “Walking With the Wind.”

The John Lewis Forever stamp not only serves as a tribute to the late congressman but also commemorates a man who left an indelible mark on the history of the United States. It symbolizes the ongoing journey towards a more equitable society and serves as a reminder of the importance of continuing the work he championed throughout his life.

Customers can purchase the John Lewis Forever stamp and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, or at Post Office locations nationwide. Officially licensed stamp products are also available on Amazon in the USPS Officially Licensed Collection.

As the dedication ceremony concluded, attendees and viewers alike were reminded of John Lewis’s unwavering commitment to creating positive change and the ongoing importance of his message in shaping a better future for all Americans. The Forever stamp ensures that his memory lives on and continues to inspire future generations. #JohnLewis

