KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) has recognized collegiate men’s basketball student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom, announcing the 2022-23 NABC Honors Court members on Thursday afternoon, July 20.

Among the exceptional student-athletes acknowledged for their outstanding academic achievement is Hollique Johnson ’24, a 6-7 forward hailing from Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill, who plays for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team. Johnson was the sole Seahawk in this prestigious year’s Honors Court.

Over 1,800 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court for the 2022-23 season this year. Among them, Johnson represents the United East Conference as part of an 18-person contingent, with Cairn University leading the way with nine selections, Gallaudet University with six, and Penn College with two.

The NABC Honors Court is an esteemed list comprising junior, senior, and graduate student men’s basketball players who achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher during the 2022-23 academic year.

The NABC’s academic awards aim to celebrate excellence at all levels of college basketball, emphasizing the significance of education within the sport. Craig Robinson, the Executive Director of NABC, expressed his appreciation for the student-athletes and the coaches and support staff who have contributed to their growth, stating, “Education is a core value of the NABC, and we are privileged to recognize these outstanding student-athletes and the coaches and support staff who invest in their development. The thousands of players that qualified for NABC academic awards this season are a testament to our sport’s ongoing prioritization of success in the classroom.”

Hollique Johnson has displayed an impressive dedication to academics, achieving a remarkable 3.69-grade point average in 2022-23 as an economics major. His exceptional performance led to his inclusion on the Dean’s List for both semesters in his first year as a Seahawk. Additionally, he was honored to be named a United East Scholar-Athlete on June 26.

Johnson proved himself as a valuable player on the basketball court, participating in 24 games with 20 starts. He showcased his skills, averaging 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Throughout the season, he scored double digits on five occasions, including a notable season-best performance with 17 points during a thrilling 78-76 victory against Bridgewater (Va.) College on December 30. Moreover, Johnson’s prowess on the court led to four instances where he achieved double-figure rebounds and recorded two impressive double-doubles.

Hollique Johnson’s recognition on the NABC Honors Court reflects his exceptional academic prowess and highlights the dedication and commitment of student-athletes across the nation. As these players continue to excel on and off the court, they set a commendable example for the future generation of athletes, emphasizing the significance of balancing sportsmanship with academic excellence.

