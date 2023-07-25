Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores, aged 30

GREAT MILLS, MARYLAND – On July 22, 2023, at 10:33 PM, law enforcement deputies apprehended a suspect with multiple open arrest warrants, leading to a chaotic confrontation. The suspect, identified as Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores, aged 30, resisted arrest and assaulted three deputies during the encounter, causing two of them to sustain minor injuries that required medical attention.

The incident unfolded when deputies located Flores, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants. According to official reports, Flores faced a fierce struggle when the deputies attempted to take him into custody. During his resistance, he physically attacked three deputies, leading to the injuries they sustained.

One of the most alarming aspects of the incident was Flores’ attempt to disarm a deputy during the struggle. To control the escalating situation and subdue the suspect, law enforcement found it necessary to use a Taser on Flores, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Following his apprehension, Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores faced a barrage of charges related to the incident. He was charged with the following crimes:

Attempting to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer Assault in the Second Degree (three counts) Resisting Arrest Disorderly Conduct Property Destruction (less than $1000) Failure to Comply with a Peace Order (Warrant) Property Destruction (less than $1000) (Warrant) Harassment: Race/Religion/Person/Group (Warrant)

Authorities continue investigating the incident, aiming to uncover the underlying reasons for Flores’ resistance and aggressive behavior. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed specific details regarding the outstanding warrants and the circumstances leading to them.

The injured deputies were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Glenn Bernie Fulay Flores is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on the charges he is facing. It is yet to be determined whether he will retain legal representation or if a public defender will be appointed to him.

As the case progresses, authorities will closely monitor the situation to ensure justice and public safety are upheld. The local law enforcement authorities will provide further updates as the investigation unfolds.

