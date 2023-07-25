Solomons Island, MD, July 25, 2023 – Parker Barrow, a talented quintet led by Megan Kane on vocals and Dylan Turner on drums, is gearing up to release their highly anticipated debut album, “Jukebox Gypsies.” This 10-track masterpiece, infused with Southern rock and soulful blues sounds, showcases the couple’s distinct musical style. Alongside the badass talents of Manning Feldner on guitar, Alex Bender on guitar, and Michael Beckhart on bass, Parker Barrow is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Parker Barrow draws inspiration from the legendary partners in crime, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, embracing the iconic energy of a dynamic duo but channeling it into their rock ‘n’ roll dreams. Kane and Turner’s instant connection fueled their desire to create something extraordinary together. “Something about it just felt right,” the couple shares. “We believe that from the start, it was exactly what each of us had always dreamed of.”

“Jukebox Gypsies” weaves a compelling narrative of the couple’s journey over the past four years, capturing everything from their chance encounter to the highs and lows of life on the road while touring. The album reflects their emotions and experiences during these moments, offering listeners a glimpse into their whirlwind adventure and how they found solace in the chaos.

Heavily influenced by renowned bands like The Black Crowes, The Allman Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Whiskey Myers, Parker Barrow injects every arrangement with a dose of the blues, resulting in soul-stirring performances that leave audiences spellbound. Their true prowess, however, shines brightest during their live shows, where this down-to-earth crew soars high on stage, taking spectators on an energetic and unforgettable journey.

Turner and Kane’s genuine passion, shared vision, and appreciation for life on the road are evident in every performance. Their faith and devotion to music and family bind them as kindred spirits, and their recent marriage has further strengthened their bond. With intimate acoustic sets and powerful high-energy full-band shows, it is clear that Kane and Turner are exactly where they need to be.

Excitement is building for the album release on Friday, August 11, as fans eagerly anticipate the culmination of Parker Barrow’s artistic journey. To celebrate the launch of “Jukebox Gypsies,” the band will perform live at Tiki Bar Solomons Island in Solomons, MD, on August 27. Fans and newcomers alike can witness firsthand the musical magic created by this phenomenal quintet.

As the music world eagerly awaits the arrival of “Jukebox Gypsies,” Parker Barrow continues to carve a unique path, blending Southern rock and blues into a seamless and unforgettable sound. With their unwavering passion and raw talent, the band is set to leave an indelible mark on the music industry, and fans are ready to embrace their exceptional debut album.

