La Plata, MD – The Charles County Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Music Festival 2023 continued its musical journey with a second free concert at Christ Church, 112 Charles Street, La Plata, on July 29 at 8:00 p.m. The serene garden setting provided a perfect backdrop for student ensembles and CCYO directors to enthrall the audience with splendid performances. In case of inclement weather, the event was planned to be moved indoors, ensuring the show would go on. Following the resounding success of the first concert, expectations were high for another night of musical excellence.

The concert showcased the exceptional talents of student ensembles who participated in this year’s CCYO Chamber Music Festival alongside the skilled string and wind players of CCYO. The audience was treated to an enchanting repertoire featuring works by esteemed composers such as Mendelssohn, Haydn, Shostakovich, and Brahms. With a diverse selection of musical masterpieces, the concert catered to music enthusiasts of all ages, establishing it as a family-friendly event.

Dr. Osman Kivrak, the Director of CCYO, emphasized the significant role of participating in CCYO and chamber music in nurturing students’ valuable life skills. He stated, “Participating in CCYO and chamber music helps students develop good working habits: teamwork, social and emotional skills, discipline, and perseverance while having fun performing great works of composers from all around the world.”

Amidst the attendees was Rev. Dr. Kate Heichler, the pastor of Christ Church, who expressed delight in supporting the Charles County Youth Orchestra through their concerts. She affirmed, “The arts are essential to the health and well-being of the next generation, and we are proud to support CCYO.”

The Charles County Youth Orchestra has been making waves in the music community, gaining recognition for its talent and dedication. Recently, the organization was featured in an online film by the Charles County Arts Alliance and earned a spot on WTOP radio. Additionally, two CCYO String Quartets emerged as finalists in the esteemed Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, D.C., further establishing their reputation for excellence.

Looking ahead, CCYO is preparing for auditions for its 2023-2024 season, scheduled for September. Aspiring young musicians can find information on the audition process at https://www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/auditions.

CCYO’s dedication to promoting music education and performance opportunities for young musicians ages 8 to 18 is evident through its regular schedule of concerts and events. The organization presents two large concerts annually, complemented by numerous smaller concerts, a two-week Chamber Music Festival, and a Concerto Competition Concert. Masterclasses and sectionals are also offered to students in all four of CCYO’s ensembles, fostering an environment of continuous learning and growth.

Over the past season, CCYO’s ensembles have graced various prestigious venues, including the Port Tobacco Courthouse, Alice Ferguson Foundation, Nanjemoy Community Center, Kris Kringle at the Fairgrounds, Indian Head Village Green, and Christ Church in La Plata. The concert at Christ Church was especially impactful, successfully raising funds for victims of the Turkey-Syria Earthquake.

As one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, CCYO plays a crucial role in nurturing the musical talents of young musicians from Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties. The organization’s commitment to fostering musical growth and excellence is possible through the generous support of sponsors and contributors, including grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Charles County Charitable Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Major musical instrument providers such as Potters Violins and Gailes Violin Shop, along with the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata, also contribute significantly to CCYO’s endeavors, ensuring a vibrant and thriving music community for the youth.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra’s Chamber Music Festival 2023 celebrates musical talent and dedication, bringing joy and inspiration to audiences young and old. As the festival continues, music lovers eagerly anticipate future concerts and events, knowing that CCYO will continue to inspire and nurture the musicians of tomorrow.

