Hughesville, MD – Pets In Need In Southern Maryland, a 501© 3 non-profit Animal Rescue, is sounding the alarm as they strive to find loving homes for several at-risk bully breed dogs at the Charles County Animal Care Center (CCACC). The shelter’s policy of not directly adopting out pit bulls and other bully breeds puts these canines in dire need of rescue, relying solely on their approved Rescue Partners for public adoptions.

All dogs at the shelter, including these incredible bullies, are in jeopardy, prompting an urgent call for potential adopters to step forward. Among those in need is Betsy, a white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, aged around 3 years and 1 month, weighing approximately 50 lbs, and yet to be spayed. Nikita Cano Betsy

Another heartwarming soul is Cano, a brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, just 1-year-old and weighing about 43.1 lbs, still awaiting neutering. Nikita, a fawn and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is also seeking a forever home at just 3 months old, weighing around 26.1 lbs, and yet to be spayed.

Adoption comes with the assurance that all dogs will be altered, fully vetted, and microchipped, all included in the paid adoption fee.

Pets In Need invites those interested in providing a loving home for any of these dogs to email PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com. Alternatively, individuals can obtain further information or arrange to meet the dogs by contacting the Charles County Animal Care Center at 301-932-1713 or animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

This pressing matter has also brought attention to the importance of responsible pet ownership and spaying/neutering initiatives to curb the overpopulation of animals in shelters. Charles County, Animal Care Center, ensures that all dogs, regardless of breed, receive proper care and attention.

As news spreads about the urgent need to adopt these bully-breed dogs, advocates for animal welfare and responsible pet ownership are rallying together. Social media campaigns, community outreach, and word-of-mouth efforts have seen a surge in interest from potential adopters.

The plight of these at-risk dogs highlights the critical role that rescue organizations play in supporting animal shelters and advocating for humane adoption practices. Working in partnership with shelters like CCACC, Pets In Need, and other rescue partners can make a significant difference in the lives of countless animals.

Time is of the essence for Betsy, Cano, Nikita, and other “Rescue Only” dogs at CCACC. Pets In Need In Southern Maryland urges potential adopters to act swiftly and provide these dogs with the love and care they need to thrive in a safe and nurturing environment. Together, we can help debunk myths, break stereotypes, and create a better world for all needy animals.

