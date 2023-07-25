LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Government is pleased to announce the commencement of registrations for the highly anticipated 2023 session of the Citizens Academy. This unique initiative offers residents an exclusive opportunity to delve into the inner workings of county government programs and services. The Citizens Academy sessions will take place on Tuesday evenings from September 5 to November 7, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m. at various locations across the county.

The Citizens Academy aims to foster transparency and community engagement, as emphasized by David Weiskopf, County Administrator, who stated, “At St. Mary’s County Government, we strive for transparency and community engagement in everything we do. This program allows our residents to learn more about our county government programs and services and how to get involved. The academy class fills every year, so don’t hesitate to register!”

Designed exclusively for St. Mary’s County residents aged 18 and older, the Citizens Academy has a limited capacity of 25 participants. While the program is free, prospective attendees must register in advance to secure their spot. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Aspiring participants can register for the Citizens Academy and find additional information, including the 2023 session topics, dates, and locations, by visiting stmaryscountymd.gov/CA.

The Citizens Academy promises a comprehensive curriculum that delves into various facets of county governance. Attendees will receive insights on County Administration, Economic Development, Recreation & Parks, Land Use & Growth Management, Public Works & Transportation, and Emergency Services, as well as valuable information from collaborative partners such as the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Health Department, St. Mary’s County Library, the Department of Social Services, and the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission.

The Public Information Office is actively facilitating the registration process and can be reached at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1340, for any additional inquiries.

The Citizens Academy has proven to be a resounding success, empowering residents with knowledge and equipping them to shape their community actively. Attendees from previous sessions have praised the program’s educational value and the opportunity it offers to engage with county officials and subject matter experts.

This year’s 2023 session is expected to draw in eager participants eager to immerse themselves in the inner workings of St. Mary’s County Government. The County Administration looks forward to welcoming all interested residents to this enlightening experience. Those interested are encouraged to register promptly to secure their place in this immersive and educational journey.

The Citizens Academy is a testament to the county’s commitment to transparency, citizen involvement, and creating a well-informed and engaged community. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this exceptional initiative and gain an insider’s perspective on the inner mechanisms of St. Mary’s County Government. Secure your spot today and be ready to embark on a transformative learning experience.

Like this: Like Loading...