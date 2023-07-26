PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 25, 2023 – As sweltering temperatures grip Calvert County, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a heat advisory due to the forecasted high temperatures. The county is enforcing specific measures to ensure the safety and well-being of animals during this period.

Animal owners or custodians must adhere to the following requirements until the official NWS heat advisory expires:

Provide appropriate protection from the weather, including shelter, water, space, and access to shade for all animals. For certain dog breeds, such as boxers, Shih-Tzus, pugs, huskies, malamutes, and St. Bernards, outdoor time should be limited to less than 30 minutes to prevent overheating. Animals kept outdoors must be closely monitored. If any signs of distress, such as vomiting, diarrhea, excessive drooling, dizziness, disorientation, or heavy panting, are observed, they should be brought into a temperature-controlled environment immediately.

Violations of these requirements may lead to enforcement actions, including fines of up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail. Concerned citizens can report violations to the Animal Control Division at 410-535-1600 ext. 2526, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or to the non-emergency line at 410-535-3491 outside of office hours.

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety stresses the importance of heat safety as soaring temperatures pose serious health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly, infants, children, and individuals with chronic illnesses like asthma.

To safeguard against heat-related illnesses, Public Safety officials recommend the following measures:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water to regulate body temperature during extreme heat. Limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, opting for cooler times of the day. Seek refuge in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible. If air-conditioning is unavailable, use fans and close windows to maintain a cooler environment. Take cool showers or baths to lower body temperature and find relief from the heat. Utilize public places like libraries and community centers with air conditioning for temporary respite.

Emergency cooling centers will be activated throughout the county when the heat index is projected to reach 105 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for two consecutive days. Libraries and community centers will serve as emergency cooling centers and provide water to those in need.

Residents are encouraged to remain informed and prepared for emergencies by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for local emergency alerts through the Calvert Prepare mobile app.

For individuals needing assistance with cooling costs, weatherization, or energy-related home repairs, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available to support during extreme heat events.

As the heatwave continues, authorities advise the public to follow these guidelines to ensure a safe and healthy summer.

