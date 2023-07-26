LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened for their latest business meeting, where important matters were discussed and decisions were made. The meeting, held in the CSMC meeting room within the Chesapeake Building on 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, began with an invocation and the recitation of the pledge, followed by the approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then turned their attention to a briefing by the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, which shed light on significant aspects of the region’s cultural and historical heritage.

One of the pivotal moments during the session was County Administrator time, during which the Commissioners took significant actions that would impact various community sectors. Among the key decisions made were the following:

Approval of the Sheriff’s Office Request for FY2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program Application, The Commissioners, approved the Sheriff’s Office’s request to apply to the FY2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. This program aims to bolster efforts in maintaining law and order within the county and ensure public safety through funding and resource allocation. Approval of the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s Donations The Commissioners also greenlit the Department of Public Works & Transportation’s proposal to donate the right of way associated with Thompson Corner Road and the entrance to the Barns at New Market. Additionally, they approved the Local Roadway Safety Plan, which is crucial for enhancing regional road safety measures.

The decisions made during the meeting will have a tangible impact on the community, and the County Administrator time was seen as an essential opportunity to address key issues and initiatives that can further improve the county’s overall well-being.

For those who couldn’t attend the meeting in person, the CSMC provides accessible options for viewing the proceedings. Live coverage of the meetings is available on SMCG Channel 95 on Tuesday mornings. For those who missed the live broadcast, a replay is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m., ensuring that interested individuals can catch up on the important discussions. Additionally, the meetings are made available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel, providing flexibility for residents to engage with the county’s decision-making process.

The Commissioner’s next business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 9 a.m., and the public is encouraged to participate and witness the governance process in action. All relevant documents related to CSMC decisions are accessible on the county government website through BoardDocs, offering transparency and openness in the county’s administrative affairs.

With the aim of serving the best interests of the community, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County continue to work diligently, addressing critical matters that impact the lives of residents and shape the county’s future. As the year progresses, the CSMC remains committed to fostering positive change and ensuring the prosperity of the region and its inhabitants.

Like this: Like Loading...