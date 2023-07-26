LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will convene with St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation members on October 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. for a crucial joint meeting. The meeting will be held at the Commissioners Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The primary objective of this meeting is to deliberate upon various requests and proposals for potential legislation during the upcoming 2024 regular session of the Maryland General Assembly. Both the CSMC and concerned organizations and individual citizens will be presenting their proposals, making it an event of significant public interest.

The form can be accessed online on the County Attorney page for individuals or groups wishing to submit a legislative proposal for consideration. Alternatively, the form is available at the following link: https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/docs/2024_LEGISLATIVE_PROPOSAL_FORM.pdf.

It’s essential to note that the deadline for submitting proposals to the CSMC is set for August 23, 2023. Any proposals received by this date will be considered during the October 3, 2023, joint meeting. Supporters of these proposals will be allowed to present their cases during the meeting.

For those who might have difficulty with online submission, proposals can be sent through traditional mail to either the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County or Todd Morgan, the Delegate representing District 29C, St. Mary’s County. The addresses for submission are as follows:

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650 Email: csmc@stmaryscountymd.gov

Todd Morgan, Delegate 215 House Office Building 6 Bladen Street Annapolis, MD 21401 Email: todd.morgan@house.state.md.us

This joint meeting signifies an essential step in the democratic process, as it allows citizens and organizations to have their voices heard and actively participate in the legislative decision-making process. The 2024 regular session of the Maryland General Assembly will be shaped, in part, by the proposals presented during this meeting, making it a critical event in determining the future direction of St. Mary’s County.

Citizens are encouraged to use this opportunity to propose legislative changes that they believe will benefit the community. By participating in this process, they actively shape the laws and policies that will govern the county in the coming year.

For more information about the meeting or the submission process, interested parties can contact the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County or Todd Morgan’s office directly. The community must engage with their representatives, ensuring their proposals and concerns are adequately heard and considered.

As the deadline approaches, anticipation grows for the joint meeting on October 3, 2023, where the future of legislative proposals for the 2024 regular session will be decided. St. Mary’s County citizens eagerly await the outcome of this meeting, as it directly impacts the well-being and development of their community.

