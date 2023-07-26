Dr. Nada Osman joined the medical group Diabetes and Endocrinology practice in July 2023.

LA PLATA, Md. (July 24, 2023) — The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group has welcomed Dr. Nada Osman, an experienced physician specializing in diabetes and endocrinology, to their growing team of clinical providers. As the medical group continues to expand to meet the needs of patients in the region, Dr. Osman’s arrival brings increased availability for critical endocrinological and internal medicine disorders.

Dr. Osman is now seeing patients at the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Diabetes and Endocrinology practice in the Old Line Center, conveniently situated just off Route 5 in Waldorf. Alongside fellow endocrinologist Dr. William Levy, she aims to offer expert care for various conditions, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, parathyroid disease, adrenal disease, and pituitary tumors.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Osman join our expanding team of medical providers,” expressed Dr. Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer of UM Charles Regional Medical Center. “Dr. Osman has outstanding relationship-building skills and is focused on providing a positive experience for each patient by establishing a positive rapport with patients and fellow health care professionals.”

Dr. Osman’s impressive career spans over two decades, during which she has gained valuable international experience while working at hospitals and medical facilities in Sudan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Her commitment to excellence led her to complete a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she also undertook her residency. Additionally, she served as a hospitalist at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Va. Her expertise is further validated by board certifications in endocrinology, diabetes, metabolism, and internal medicine in the United States.

“I’m happy to join the team at the Diabetes and Endocrinology practice in Waldorf,” said Dr. Osman. “I look forward to working with patients here and helping them improve their health and live healthier lives.”

Excitement about Dr. Osman’s arrival is palpable among the medical staff. Dr. Smith highlighted the value of her extensive training and expertise, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on diabetes patients in Southern Maryland.

“We’re thrilled to have Dr. Osman bring her impressive breadth of skill and experience to patients in Southern Maryland,” Dr. Smith added. “Her training and expertise will add to our ability to provide much-needed medical services, particularly to diabetes patients.”

Adding Dr. Osman to the team is seen as a crucial step in the ongoing efforts of UM Charles Regional Medical Group to enhance medical care accessibility in the region. With the growing demand for specialized services, her arrival is timely.

Patients suffering from diabetes and endocrinological disorders in Southern Maryland can now benefit from Dr. Osman’s expert care, drawing from her vast knowledge and international experience. As the team at UM Charles Regional Medical Group expands, it underscores their commitment to delivering high-quality medical services to the community. Patients can expect an even more comprehensive and patient-centric approach to healthcare, facilitated by additional experienced specialists like Dr. Osman.

As the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group continues to evolve, it remains steadfast in its mission to meet the healthcare needs of the region’s diverse population. Dr. Osman’s presence undoubtedly strengthens their capabilities and reaffirms their dedication to serving the community with exceptional medical care.

