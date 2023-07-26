DAHLGREN, Va.; July 25, 2023 – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced plans to conduct night range testing during non-normal operating hours from July 25 to July 27. The testing will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is expected to impact access to specific areas in the vicinity. On July 27, testing will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., potentially generating loud noise for nearby communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.

As a key institution in delivering warfare systems to safeguard the nation and counter adversaries, the NSWCDD envisions designing, developing, and integrating technologically advanced warfare systems for the 21st century.

The range testing schedule, though announced, is subject to changes. For real-time updates on range operations and test schedules, concerned individuals can contact the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website.

As the announcement, the testing period will affect access to the NSF Dahlgren pier, Upper Machodoc Creek, and the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as detailed in 33 CFR 334.230. For any inquiries or further information regarding NSWC Dahlgren Division’s range schedule, individuals can get in touch with the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Public Affairs Office at (540) 653-8153 or the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154.

The Naval Surface Warfare, Center Dahlgren Division, plays a vital role in developing and testing cutting-edge military systems. Through its rigorous range testing, the center ensures that these systems meet the highest performance and reliability standards. Such tests are essential to guarantee defense systems’ effectiveness and protect the nation’s security interests.

During the upcoming range testing period, certain areas around Naval Support Facility Dahlgren will be impacted, leading to restricted access. Residents and visitors must be aware of the specified zones and timing to ensure their safety and avoid inconvenience.

Furthermore, the NSWCDD acknowledges the potential disturbance during the night range testing, particularly on July 27, when loud noise may affect nearby communities. As such, the center advises residents to take necessary precautions to minimize potential disturbances during testing.

The NSWCDD remains committed to keeping the public informed and is readily available to address any concerns or inquiries related to the range testing schedule. By providing a toll-free hotline and contact email, the center aims to ensure transparency and accessibility for those seeking information.

As the NSWCDD conducts these essential night range tests, the U.S. Navy reaffirms its dedication to maintaining military readiness and ensuring the effectiveness of its warfare systems. Such exercises are crucial for continuously improving and advancing the nation’s defense capabilities.

