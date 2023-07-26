LEONARDTOWN, MD – With scorching temperatures predicted for the upcoming days, St. Mary’s County Government has taken the initiative to provide cooling centers for the public. These centers aim to offer respite for residents seeking relief from the extreme heat.

The cooling centers are strategically located throughout the county, ensuring easy access for those in need. Residents can find shelter in any of the following locations:

Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Loffler Senior Activity Center, 21905 Chancellor’s Run Road, Great Mills, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Northern Senior Activity Center, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday)

Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Rd, Charlotte Hall, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday)

Leonardtown Library, 23600 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday)

Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Blvd., Lexington Park, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Monday – Thursday) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday – Saturday)

Three Oaks Center, 46905 Lei Drive, Lexington Park, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Monday – Friday) and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Sunday)

The county government has decided in anticipation of the highest temperatures expected on Thursday, July 27, and Friday, July 28, 2023. As the heatwave sweeps the region, authorities urge residents to take precautions to stay safe during extreme temperatures.

For tips on protecting oneself, family, pets, and neighbors during heatwaves, residents can visit ready.gov/heat.

