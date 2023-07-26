La Plata, MD, July 26, 2023 – St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) has announced hiring LaMar Broadhead as the new Head Boys Soccer Coach. Coach Broadhead brings a wealth of experience and a passion for nurturing young athletes on and off the field.

In his official statement, Coach Broadhead expressed his gratitude for the opportunity: “I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve as the SMR Head Boys Soccer Coach. I look forward to building upon the success established for the program.”

Coach Broadhead’s extensive coaching background includes serving as the Varsity Assistant Coach for Leonardtown High School Boys Soccer from 2018 to 2023 and leading the St. Mary’s United “Blaze” Girls’ Travel Soccer Team from 2009 to 2020. He also coached the St. Mary’s United “Ambush” Boys Travel Soccer Team from 2007 to 2015. His coaching experience spans various age groups and divisions, showcasing his versatility and expertise in player development.

Having completed US Soccer “F,” “E,” and “D” license courses, Coach Broadhead is well-equipped to lead the SMR Boys Soccer program. Additionally, his academic background, with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University, reflects his dedication to sports and education.

St. Mary’s Ryken’s Athletic Director, Jon Lombardo, expressed excitement about Coach Broadhead’s appointment, stating, “We are very excited to welcome Coach Broadhead to St. Mary’s Ryken as our next Head Boys Soccer Coach. He will continue to build on the foundation that Coach JJ Raley built in a very positive way. Coach Broadhead was the ideal leader for our boy’s soccer program because of his willingness to listen, learn, observe, and build community through culture.”

Coach Broadhead’s philosophy revolves around creating a competitive yet enjoyable training environment. He emphasized the importance of preparing the team to handle in-game stresses and problem-solving, considering the absence of timeouts in soccer. Leadership development and fostering a strong sense of accountability among coaches and players are also central aspects of his coaching approach.

Coach Broadhead expressed his primary motivation for coaching: “The sole reason that I coach soccer is to impact the players positively. I am most looking forward to meeting and getting to know the players. I am excited to work on helping each player improve as a soccer player, teammate, and citizen. Additionally, I look forward to fostering an atmosphere that develops a group into a bonded team family that their families, SMR, and the community are proud of.”

To maintain a competitive edge in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC), Coach Broadhead plans to engage with the local soccer community as an ambassador for SMR. He aims to showcase the school’s historical academic, spiritual, and athletic excellence while providing unique opportunities for growth and development for the SMR Boys Soccer team.

St. Mary’s Ryken’s selection of LaMar Broadhead as the new Head Boys’ Soccer Coach marks an exciting new chapter for the team. With his rich coaching background, dedication to player development, and emphasis on positive values, Coach Broadhead is poised to lead the SMR Boys Soccer team to continued success in the upcoming fall soccer season.

