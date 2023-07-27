BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Bowie Baysox showcased their resilience again on Wednesday night, solidifying an emerging trend in their gameplay by overcoming a late deficit to secure an exhilarating 6-5 victory against the Somerset Patriots. Bowie levels the playing field with this win in their intense six-game series.

The game began promisingly for Bowie’s pitcher Ryan Long, who demonstrated strong form during the opening innings. However, he faced a setback in the second inning when he allowed three consecutive doubles, resulting in two runs for the Patriots. Despite a scoreless third inning, Long encountered further trouble in the fourth, conceding two more runs before being pulled from the game. Conner Loeprich stepped in to provide 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, offering some respite for the Baysox. Nonetheless, Mickey Gasper, Max Burt, and Jeisson Rosario were relentless in their pursuit against Long, driving in all five of the Patriots’ runs and accounting for six of their nine hits.

The game witnessed two momentary ties for Bowie. The first came in the fourth inning when Greg Cullen launched a powerful two-run home run, marking his first of the season with the Baysox. In an attempt to maintain control, the Patriots left starter Chase Hampton in the game until the sixth inning, but after two leadoff walks, they decided to pull him from the mound. Bowie capitalized on this opportunity, drawing four walks in the inning and managing to level the game without requiring a hit. However, Somerset quickly responded, and Rosario delivered a crucial go-ahead run with two outs, exploiting Jean Pinto in long relief. Pinto (W, 2-1) found his footing and pitched two more innings, paving the way for Bowie’s comeback.

In the eighth inning, with one out and Billy Cook on first base, the Patriots brought in reliever Josh Maciejewski. Jud Fabian connected with Maciejewski’s third pitch in a swift and impressive display and launched a colossal go-ahead home run to left field, marking his seventh of the season. Maciejewski (L, 0-2) managed to keep the Baysox at bay in the ninth inning, but Bowie’s Nolan Hoffman (Sv, 3) mirrored his counterpart’s performance, ensuring no further runs were conceded.

With this thrilling victory, the Bowie Baysox climbed back to just four games under .500, holding a record of 44-48. Their relentless spirit and unwavering determination will be tested as they continue their series against the Somerset Patriots on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

As the Baysox and Patriots clash in this gripping series, baseball enthusiasts eagerly anticipate more electrifying moments and comebacks from Bowie, who have proven to be a formidable force in the face of adversity. Fans can expect a riveting contest as these two teams battle for supremacy on the field.

Like this: Like Loading...