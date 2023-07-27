Leonardtown, MD—Excitement is building in Leonardtown as preparations are underway for the much-anticipated Wharf Fest 2023, a three-day celebration dedicated to commemorating the 15th Anniversary of the picturesque Wharf Waterfront Park. Scheduled to take place during the August First Friday Weekend, from Friday, August 4th, to Sunday, August 6th, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike.

A highlight of the event is the grand appearance of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck, affectionately known as Mama Duck. Crowds are expected to gather to witness this colossal inflatable icon float serenely on the sparkling waters of Breton Bay. The presence of Mama Duck is sure to create a buzz and offer a unique photo opportunity for attendees.

Beyond the impressive Mama Duck sighting, Wharf Fest 2023 offers many engaging activities for all ages. Patuxent Adventure Center will provide thrilling kayak and duck raft rides, allowing attendees to experience the beauty of the waterfront park from a different perspective. Meanwhile, Captain Phil of Fish the Bay Charters will delight audiences with captivating Waterman Heritage Presentations, sharing insights into the area’s rich maritime history.

Above Par Golf & Entertainment will offer golfing activities for those seeking relaxation and leisure, perfect for unwinding amidst the serene surroundings. Art enthusiasts can explore captivating exhibits, while the craft & vendor fair promises an array of local talents and unique products.

Younger attendees can participate in the Duck Scavenger Hunt, a fun-filled adventure where they can hunt for hidden treasures throughout the park. Games and art activities will also keep the little ones entertained throughout the festival.

Of course, no festival is complete without mouthwatering food options. Wharf Fest 2023 will offer diverse culinary delights, from local favorites to international treats, catering to every palate.

Wharf Waterfront Park has been an integral part of Leonardtown since its inception. Over the years, it has become a beloved spot for recreational activities, community gatherings, private events, and joyous celebrations. Its scenic beauty, with breathtaking views of Breton Bay, has captured the hearts of residents and visitors alike.

The festival will follow the August First Friday Weekend tradition, which has been a resounding success in previous years. The organizers are working tirelessly to ensure that Wharf Fest 2023 exceeds all expectations and lives up to its reputation as a must-attend event.

For those interested in attending Wharf Fest 2023, more details and a full weekend itinerary will be available soon. To stay updated, visitors can access the official event website at visitleonardtownmd.com/wharffest.

As the days count down to August First Friday Weekend, Leonardtown is abuzz with anticipation, eagerly waiting to welcome visitors from near and far. Wharf Fest 2023 promises an unforgettable experience, celebrating the spirit of community and the natural beauty of Wharf Waterfront Park. Families, friends, and individuals are encouraged to mark their calendars and participate in this joyous celebration of Leonardtown’s cherished landmark.

Like this: Like Loading...