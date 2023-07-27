BALTIMORE, MD (July 26, 2023) – Maryland families are set to benefit from enhanced prekindergarten opportunities as the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announces the allocation of more than $35 million in grants. Aimed at providing high-quality and affordable prekindergarten programs, the funding will be distributed through three grant programs to benefit children of all backgrounds.

Governor Wes Moore expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “When we strengthen the foundation our young people stand on, we build stronger pathways to success and opportunity.” The Governor emphasized that expanding access to inclusive prekindergarten education is crucial in building a world-class school system for Maryland.

The grants include the Prekindergarten Expansion Grant, the Maryland State Prekindergarten Grant, and the newly launched Prekindergarten Capacity Building Grant. $28 million has been awarded through the first two programs, benefiting 53 public and private prekindergarten programs across the state. The Prekindergarten Capacity Building Grant will also provide targeted technical assistance, resources, and support for new and existing programs.

Clarence C. Crawford, State Board President, highlighted the importance of these grants in the state’s Strategic Plan: Maryland Transforms, which aims to ensure that all Maryland students are socially, emotionally, and academically prepared for kindergarten. He emphasized that these programs will play a significant role in fostering growth and opportunities for underserved communities.

The Prekindergarten Expansion Grant and Maryland State Prekindergarten Grant have allowed 13 local education agencies (LEAs) and 40 private providers to create 2,731 new seats. This expansion will offer full-day prekindergarten access to three and four-year-old children from low-income families.

The grants enable school systems and early care and education programs to extend the school day from half-day to full-day, hire highly qualified early childhood teachers, and cater to more children who lack access to early childhood education.

One recipient, Lisa Ann Dickinson, Grant Manager at the Goddard School in Owings Mills, expressed gratitude for receiving the Prekindergarten Expansion Grant for the fifth consecutive year. She stated, “Over the past five years, this grant has allowed the Goddard School in Owings Mills to provide a free prekindergarten education to 140 students.”

Angie Figueiras of Bright Beginnings Children’s Center in northern Calvert County shared her excitement at receiving the Prekindergarten Expansion Grant, enabling families in the area to access the Pre-K experience. Figueiras emphasized the implementation of a project-based inquiry curriculum to strengthen early language, literacy, and mathematical skills, along with a strong focus on family engagement.

The funding for these grants was made possible by House Bill 1300/Chapter 36 (2020), as amended by House Bill 1372 – Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. This legislation enables the state to expand high-quality prekindergarten programs, provide technical assistance, and offer family support services to underserved communities.

Looking ahead, MSDE will launch the Prekindergarten Capacity Building Grant on July 27, 2023. This competitive grant will provide additional seats for eligible three- and four-year-olds across the state. The grant recipients will receive targeted technical assistance and support to meet quality standards to become eligible for further funding in subsequent years.

State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury emphasized the importance of setting prekindergarten providers up for success to ensure optimal brain development during early childhood. The Prekindergarten Capacity Building Grant aims to support the expansion of classroom capacity while ensuring the quality of each program.

The grant application information, Frequently Asked Questions, and additional details can be found on the MSDE Division of Early Childhood Grant Programs webpage. Interested parties can access the grant applications and information from July 27.

The Prekindergarten Capacity Building Grant will leverage funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to support high-quality prekindergarten programs and create a sustainable pipeline of early childhood education providers ready to receive state funding.

With these grants in place, Maryland takes a significant step towards improving access to prekindergarten education and building a strong educational foundation for its young learners, ultimately promoting a brighter future for the state’s children and families.

