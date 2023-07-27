The Mega Millions® jackpot for the upcoming drawing on Friday, July 28, is expected to reach a staggering $910 million ($464.2 million cash), making it the last Mega Millions jackpot of July and approaching the coveted $1 billion mark. This astonishing jackpot level has been achieved four times, most recently in January.

29 consecutive drawings have paved the path to this incredible prize without a jackpot winner. The last time someone hit the jackpot was on April 18 in New York. Since then, anticipation has been building, and millions of players across 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands have been trying their luck.

Tuesday night’s drawing took place with the white balls 3, 5, 6, 44, and 61, alongside the gold Mega Ball 25, but no ticket matched all six numbers. As the jackpot continues to roll over, the excitement grows, and so does the interest in other prize tiers.

Officials remind players that while the jackpot is the ultimate goal, there are eight other prize tiers to watch. In the last drawing on July 25, a staggering 2,519,403 tickets were winners at various prizes. Two tickets matched all five white balls, entitling them to the game’s second-tier prize. One of these tickets, sold in Texas, is valued at an impressive $4 million due to the inclusion of the optional Megaplier, set at 4X during Tuesday night’s drawing. The other ticket, sold in Maryland, secured the standard second-tier prize of $1 million.

In addition, 54 tickets across the country matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball, winning the third-tier prize. Thanks to the Megaplier, seven tickets will receive $40,000 each, while the remaining 47 tickets will receive the standard $10,000 prize.

Since the previous jackpot win in April, over 23.2 million non-jackpot winning tickets have been sold, with prizes ranging from $2 up to an impressive $4 million. Notably, 41 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more have been awarded in 20 different jurisdictions, spanning from California to Rhode Island.

The year has been remarkable for Mega Millions, with six jackpot winners within just four months – a figure that usually typifies a year’s worth of draws. The first of these winners struck gold on January 13 in Maine, bagging a staggering $1.348 billion – the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. Three swift wins followed this in New York, Massachusetts, and again in Massachusetts, each claiming impressive sums in January and April.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion, demonstrating its immense popularity among players nationwide. Tickets are sold in multiple states and territories, and the drawing takes place at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

A significant portion of the proceeds from ticket sales is allocated to support various charitable causes and provide commissions to retailers in the state where the ticket was purchased, making Mega Millions not only a game of chance but also a means of contributing to the community.

As the frenzy around this colossal $910 million Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow, countless individuals eagerly await the outcome of the next drawing on Friday, July 28. The chance to win life-changing sums of money has captivated the nation, and players everywhere are keeping their fingers crossed for that elusive winning combination. Until then, the excitement builds, and dreams of striking it rich remain alive.

Like this: Like Loading...